Get in "Shape" with MasterPieces’ New Sports Puzzles

New, officially licensed MLB Home Plate and NFL Helmet Shaped Puzzles.from MasterPieces Inc.

Tucsan, AZ (PRUnderground) July 31st, 2018

MasterPieces Inc. is shaping the future of jigsaw puzzles for sports fans with the launch of its new MLB and NFL shaped puzzles.

The new MLB puzzles construct to a pentagon home plate shape and the NFL puzzles finish to a cool football helmet shape. Each team puzzle (MSRP $19.99) is an engaging 500-piece challenge, featuring a dominant team color scheme with a collage of images of the team’s top players arranged into a large 22″ x 25″ completed shape.

MasterPieces also included special hand-drawn shaped pieces that are cut right into the puzzle. Builders can have fun finding and fitting five special pieces (MLB = home plate, cleat, baseball glove, uniform jersey and baseball cap; NFL = helmet, cleat, football, uniform jersey and yardage marker) into the assembly of the puzzle.

David Rolls, President of MasterPieces, said, “All puzzle enthusiasts and sports fans can find the enjoyment and challenge of our new shaped puzzles. We’re pleased to be able to offer these high quality selections to our ever-growing sports licensed product offerings. We expect them to be among our best sellers this year.”

The new shaped puzzles, as well as the all-new original dice game, Fanzy, are the latest licensed sports products to arrive from MasterPieces, the emerging market leader in providing high-quality Collegiate and Professional league and team licensed sports toys, games, puzzles and accessories. The MasterPieces catalog of MLB, NFL, NHL and NCAA merchandise now has new team playing cards, Uniformed Picture Frames, Spot it! games, matching games, panoramic stadium puzzles, baby rattles and push-pull toys, checkers, dominoes and much more.

About MasterPieces Inc

MasterPieces Inc. was founded in 1995 by David Rolls, former 8-year professional baseball player in the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers organizations, with a passion to serve diverse retail markets and partner with evergreen brands and top puzzle artists. Twenty years later, MasterPieces has established itself as a market leader for combining best quality products for the best value. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, MasterPieces reputation for producing innovative and high-quality products has propelled its growth and the company’s commitment to ensuring great value. Superior customer support has earned dedicated retail and consumer loyalty. MasterPieces creates some of the world’s most elegant puzzles with innovative packaging, plus a wide range of toys, games, and gifts. Evergreen brand partners include Warner Brothers, John Deere, John Wayne, Tetris, Animal Planet, Hershey’s, and sports licensing with MLB, NFL, NCAA and NHL.