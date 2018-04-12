Get 20% Off Your Commercial License While Setting Up Your Business With AYS Consultancy

Here at AYS Consultancy, we don’t just set up any business. We make sure everything is done the right way from business support and advice to you and your team – to the attestation of legal documents, registering your VAT, setting up bank accounts, visas, and much more.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (PRUnderground) April 12th, 2018

AYS Consultancy is a business setup specialist company in Dubai with the aim of assisting startups and medium-sized businesses setup their company in the region. The business consultancy makes the process of setting up overseas easier and flexible and provides a personalized service all under one roof.

The Executive CEO of AYS Consultancy said, “We have been assisting businesses set-up their company in Dubai to compete in a lucrative and demanding market. With over a decade of experience and assisting thousands of clients to date, our team is available at our clients’ disposal, providing the best guidance as they embark on this new adventure. Our priority is to ensure the business is setup without causing any stress and disruption to their core business or lifestyle.”

One of the contributing factors to a booming UAE economy is the setting up of foreign businesses. With diverse markets growing rapidly, the country is setup for further growth which means that foreign businesses can have a stake in this ever-evolving market. Businesses need the right services to become a part of this growth. And AYS Consultancy has made a strong commitment towards supporting the business goals of small and medium-sized enterprises to help them get a foot into this growing economy.

The CEO went on to say that, “AYS offers everything for the company setup which includes business registration, visa processing, banking requirements, insurance, latest telecommunication services and registering of VAT.”

About Us

AYS Consultancy has set-up successful businesses over the years and has over a decade of expertise and experience to ensure that your business is setup in the right way.

With a team of professionals to cater to all clients requirements, we have worked with numerous countries around the world set-up businesses in the UAE.

For more information on setting up your business in Dubai and getting 20% off on a commercial licenses call us on +971 55 877 2462 or visit our website – https://aysconsultancy.ae/.

About AYS Consultancy

All businesses require a stabilizing force, reliability, and diligence in overseeing objectives and outcomes. Here at AYS Consultancy, we don’t just set up any business. We make sure everything is done the right way from business support and advice to you and your team – to the attestation of legal documents, registering your VAT, setting up bank accounts, visas, and much more.