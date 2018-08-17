GerVetUsa Now Offering the First Color-coded Spay/Neuter Surgery Pack

A safer alternative to marking tape.

Studies have proven that colored marking tape is not only difficult to sterilize but also will peel or flake off of surgical instruments over extended periods of use. This makes them a risky system to use with the threat of trapped bacteria or foreign bodies dropping into a patient’s wound during surgery. GerVetUSA has recognized this issue and has spoken with surgeons to brain-storm a safer alternative, bringing forth the first ever Color-Coated Spay and Neuter Pack. Available sets include: Blue, Rose Gold, Gunmetal, and Rainbow.

Now, all instruments will be recognizable at a glance without the need to remove then reapply marking tape. The coating will not peel, is easy to sterilize and is already part of the instrument, therefore, it will not need any additional purchase or maintenance.

GerVetUSA is a surgical instrument manufacturer, not a distributor. This is important because when surgeons are faced with common problems, such as needing an alternative to messy marking tape, they can approach GerVetUSA with their case and have an instrument developed and manufactured to their specific need so that they may do their job more effectively with ease.

GerVetUSA only supplies instruments that are 1st Grade German Forged, not Economy Grade, meaning higher quality instruments at a reasonable price. All of GerVetUSA products are made with the same patterns and styles to ensure consistency within their brand, and also offers free sharpening on select instruments for the life of the product, ensuring continued satisfaction and cost efficiency to their client base.

About GerVetUSA Inc