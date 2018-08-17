GerVetUsa Now Offering Adjustable Self-Retaining Balfour Abdominal Retractor

A cost-efficient solution for your patients’ needs.

New York, NY (PRUnderground) August 17th, 2018

The Balfour Abdominal Retractor is a commonly used instrument in veterinarian surgeries, however, because of the wide range of sizes in patients that a veterinarian can operate on, it becomes necessary for them to also have multiple sizes in this instrument, as well. For them, this means buying the same product repeatedly, costing time, money, and storage space.

GerVetUSA has acknowledged this problem and has consulted with surgeons on a way to solve it. Thus, they have come to the conclusion of creating the Adjustable Self-Retaining Balfour Abdominal Retractor. Rather than coming as one set, the Adjustable Self-Retaining Balfour Abdominal Retractor comes with three different sized center and side blades: Large for a 10″ spread, medium for a 7″ spread, and small for a 5 1/2″ spread.

As the title suggests, it is also self-retaining, meaning that it is not necessary to have an aid in holding the instrument in place, or even for locking it in to the patient’s size. The Adjustable Self-Retaining Balfour Abdominal Retractor is a much more economic development for the convenience of the clients of GerVetUSA.

GerVetUSA is a surgical instrument manufacturer, not a distributor. This is important because when surgeons are faced with common problems, such as needing an alternative to messy marking tape, they can approach GerVetUSA with their case and have an instrument developed and manufactured to their specific need so that they may do their job more effectively with ease.

GerVetUSA only supplies instruments that are 1st Grade German Forged, not Economy Grade, meaning higher quality instruments at a reasonable price. All of GerVetUSA products are made with the same patterns and styles to ensure consistency within their brand, and also offers free sharpening on select instruments for the life of the product, ensuring continued satisfaction and cost efficiency to their client base.

About GerVetUSA Inc