Geraldine, Ever Loved Totally and Forgotten? Time is an Illusion; Memories are Always Near.

In its soul, the novel portrays that love is the strongest human emotion and that a man like Tom will do almost anything to save the woman he loves.

“… a compelling story about a young lady and her everyday battle with bipolar disorder.” –Authors Reading

Some people would say that Tom is living a wasted life tending bar and drinking too much. Not too unusual, except for the fact that Tom a suspended medical surgeon who has no aspirations of re-entering the medical profession. I suppose it’s easy enough judge the guy, but no one ever really knows what demons and angels exists in the brains of others. Hell, life beats us all up. But, Tom is kind of comfortable with his high intellect totally unchallenged with his easy life with all the time in the world to bitch about what a bad hand life has given him. But what Tom doesn’t know is that whirlwind is coming, and it’s name is Geraldine. And this whirlwind will sweep him away from his senseless life and light up his biologically cramped and love starved brain like a million rockets in the night sky on New Year Eve.

Geraldine is a 20 on a scale from 1 to 10. And her beauty is matched by her artistic ability .And her artistic ability is matched by the same Bi polar affliction that caused her Mother to commit suicide by the age of 30. Of course, Geraldine has a million guys chasing after her, and she doesn’t give a damn about any one of them. In fact, by the time Tom comes into her life, she isn’t dating and has decided that she has no future. Peril is near because she is experimenting with the drugs that keep her stable because they take away the colors in her brain that enable her to paint so vividly. For her, it’s sort of like the poem about the candle burning at both ends. She’s leaning towards a bright, brief future as opposed to a life as a zombie and chemical bliss.

But when Tom and Geraldine meet,the world changes.It’s like the two of them become completely motionless for a billionth of a second as the universe continues to travel at the speed of light for a few feet. Everyone knows that love is magical. After you read Geraldine, you will know why.

