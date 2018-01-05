Georgia Opportunities Draw Florida’s Saunders Real Estate Residential Development Expert

David Hitchcock Selling Large Land Tract on I-95

Thomasville, GA (PRUnderground) January 5th, 2018

David Hitchcock, ALC, CCIM, is bringing over 40 years of Florida agriculture experience across the Florida-Georgia border. He recently acquired a Georgia Real Estate License with the Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate office in Thomasville.

Hitchcock specializes in residential development land. He is supporting the sale of a $25 million property in Waverly near I-95 called Lampadoshia Development which is co-listed with Dean Saunders, ALC, CCIM, broker and founder of CBCSRE. At over 10,000 acres, the property can be developed into more than 14,000 homes in a planned community of villages offering recreational opportunities and retail shopping destinations.

Hitchcock has ample experience in selling bulk acreage for development in Florida and was the “Florida Land Realtor of the Year” in 2016.

“What we do fits Georgia – land, hunting, timber, and residential development,” said Hitchcock. “It’s natural that we would move into Georgia.”

Extending along the Georgia coast and passing near Savannah, I-95 provides an economic development corridor that is poised for growth. To learn more about Lampadoshia Development, watch the aerial video at sreland.com/lampadoshia

About Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate

Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate is regarded as an authority on all types of Florida land and conservation easements, transacting over $2 billion in sales from 1996 through mid-2016. Offering land, forestry, and conservation easement real estate services through CBC Saunders Real Estate and the CBC Saunders Real Estate Forestry Group, the Saunders team of land professionals offers advisory and transactional services through their home office in Lakeland, FL, the north Florida office in High Springs, FL, and its network of Coldwell Banker Commercial affiliate offices nationwide and worldwide. We provide services to land and commercial clients through both CBC Saunders Real Estate and our commercial real estate brokerage, CBC Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty.