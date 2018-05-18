Geezeo Makes Move to New Glastonbury Office to Accommodate Growth

Glastonbury, CT (PRUnderground) May 18th, 2018

Geezeo, a leader in Fintech and data-driven solutions for financial institutions, recently moved to a new, expanded offices at 95 Glastonbury Boulevard, Glastonbury, Connecticut to accommodate rapid growth and leverage the area’s diverse high-technology talent pool.

“The decision to expand our presence in Glastonbury was a logical step in our business strategy. We have had a number of new people join the team recently and the new office more than triples the amount of space we have,” said Peter Glyman, Geezeo’s co-Founder and President. “Additionally, we have seen a significant increase in New England clients over the past year, so our new space will accommodate large-scale client conferences,” he continued.

The new space was previously utilized by United Bank. Geezeo’s sales and client services groups are now based at the site. Situated within the Somerset Square office park, 95 Glastonbury Boulevard enjoys the advantages of a master-planned, mixed-use complex featuring a combination of local and national retailers, several hotels and numerous restaurants

In addition to this new location, the company has locations in Braintree, Massachusetts; Buffalo, New York; and Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Geezeo

Geezeo is a financial technology (Fintech) firm that delivers enriched digital banking experiences via its white label digital financial management solutions. By processing, augmenting and storing billions of transactions, Geezeo plays a significant role as a critical data partner. Purposely integrated within a financial institution’s online banking and mobile platforms, financial institutions benefit from Geezeo’s relevant insights that enhance the overall user experience. More information can be found at www.geezeo.com.

About Geezeo

Geezeo is a financial technology (Fintech) firm that delivers enriched digital banking experiences via its white label digital financial management solutions. By processing, augmenting and storing billions of transactions, Geezeo plays a significant role as a critical data partner. Purposely integrated within a financial institution’s online banking and mobile platforms, financial institutions benefit from Geezeo’s relevant insights that enhance the overall user experience. More information can be found at www.geezeo.com