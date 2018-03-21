GDPR Compliance is Creating Massive Challenges for Businesses All Throughout the Globe. FLANK has the Solution!

Documentation is the single-most important requirement for GDPR compliance that’s costing organizations both massive amounts of time and money.

Documentation is the single-most important requirement for GDPR compliance that’s costing organizations both massive amounts of time and money. Authoring privacy, information security, and operational policies and procedures can be an incredibly time-consuming process. Luckily, FLANK now offers the GDPR All-in-One Global Compliance Toolkit for download.

Filled with hundreds of pages of professionally developed policy templates, the toolkit is saving controllers and processors thousands of dollars and dozens of man-hours. Get the GDPR All-in-One Global Compliance Toolkit today at flank.org.

FLANK, a worldwide leader in GDPR compliance, also offers the following professional services:

GDPR Readiness & Gap Assessments

Third-Party Audit Validation Procedures

InfoSec Policy Writing

Outsourced Data Protection Officer (DPO) Services

In-House GDPR Training

Contact us today at gdpr@flank.org to learn more.

About Us

We’re global experts when it comes to security, governance, and compliance solutions, there’s no debating that, and we can help you implement efficient and scalable solutions for your growing business. Security can be difficult, compliance can be challenging, and governance can be costly – we more than understand these issues – and it’s why you should be talking to Flank, the organization that helps you in “protecting your perimeter”.

We’re Flank. “to defend or guard at the flank”.

About FLANK

Compliance can be incredibly difficult, challenging and taxing – we more than understand – and its why businesses around the world turn to FLANK for helping with a myriad of regulatory issues, ranging from comprehensive information security policies and procedures writing to security awareness training, and so much more. Don’t trust your critical compliance needs to just anybody, work with the global experts who’ve gained a reputation as hard-working, intelligent, and extremely knowledgeable professionals that are truly second to none.