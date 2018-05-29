Gastonia Nissan Spokeswoman Stephanie Ready Debuts Virtual Sportscast

Ready is the NBA’s first full-time female analyst

Gastonia, NC (PRUnderground) May 29th, 2018

Many locals know Stephanie Ready as the smiling face at Gastonia Nissan, but she has embarked on a new journey that’s making history.

Ready has been a sports reporter since 2004, and she has just become the NBA’s first full-time female analyst. Her role, however, isn’t within the lines of traditional reporting. Instead, Ready is a virtual sportscaster, and her job entails calling games using virtual reality (VR) technology in real time.

Her Gastonia Nissan team is excited to see Ready expanding her horizons.

According to Jeff Viner, Managing Partner at Gastonia Nissan, “We are thrilled to see the success Stephanie has found. We’ve partnered with her on several occasions to film commercials for the dealership here, and we’ve always been blown away by her natural talents. Gastonia has known her face for quite some time from the commercials, and we’re excited that the world is going to be introduced to her in such a dynamic way.”

Ready has been at the center of numerous interviews and publications surrounding her new role. Charlotte Magazine did an in-depth, sit down interview with Ready in which she shared details about her lifelong passion for sports, breaking into the television niche, and some of her key takeaways and inspiration.

USA Today just released an article called “Meet the NBA’s New Frontier: Watching Games in Virtual Reality” , and Ready’s role is highlighted within. The article discusses how VR is revolutionizing the way people watch live sports events. In the case of basketball, fans get to see the entire arena thanks to 3D, 360-degree viewing. It’s all made possible by VR cameras placed inside the arena during the game, and these stereoscopic 4K camera pods catch every detail so that viewers can get the best live experience from anywhere.

The Gastonia Nissan team applauds Ready for pioneering the next generation of live sports.

