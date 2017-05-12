Garth Brooks Tickets at the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA Go On Sale on May 12th at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has cheap Garth Brooks tickets in Lafayette, LA at the Cajundome. Country music fans can add promo code GARTH for added savings.

Lafayette, LA (PRUnderground) May 11th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic tickets for Garth Brooks at the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA on Saturday, June 24th. There is always the chance that Garth will add additional tour dates in Lafayette as he has done in other tour cities due to fan demand. This beloved country superstar has been touring around the United States since September, 2014 and he is continually adding new shows.

One of his most recent tour stop announcements is his visit to Lafayette in late June. His opening act is his lovely and multi-talented wife, Trisha Yearwood. This husband and wife duo have been playing together throughout the length of the tour, supplying their fans with hours of music to remember each night.

Brooks turned 55 years old earlier this year and he is a native of Tulsa, OK. He has been in the music business since 1984. Despite a brief hiatus, Brooks has made it his personal mission to put out quality music for his fans and give them memorable live shows at each stop around the world. He is one of the best selling artists in the history of American music and with more than 150 million records sold worldwide, his music has been enjoyed all around.

Brooks has been so successful during his career that six of his albums have earned Diamond status from the Recording Industry Association of America. He released Man Against Machine a couple years ago which has since achieved Platinum status after opening atop the American country charts and fourth on the Billboard 200. Garth recently released a new album, Gunslinger, in late November, 2016.

Brooks’ opening act is one of the most respected female performers in the country music business. Trisha Yearwood has been a performer since 1989. She has released her share of albums throughout her career including her most successful album, a 1997 compilation (Songbook) A Collection of Hits, which was certified Platinum four times by the RIAA.

The Cajundome is located in Lafayette, Louisiana and it has a seating capacity of up to 13,500. It is the home arena of the Louisiana–Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns men’s and women’s basketball program. The Cajundome also hosts concerts, family events, WWE events and the annual Cajun Heartland State Fair. Other events at the Cajundome in 2017 include WWE Raw on Monday, June 12th and Janet Jackson on Thursday, September 7th.

