Galaxy Tab Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2017 Deals Compared by Black Friday Dealer

New York City, NY (PRUnderground) November 20th, 2017

Black Friday Dealer have tracked prices across a number of retailers to find the most popular Galaxy Tab Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of 2017. The best deals this year are:

A popular alternative to the iPad, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab range of tablets run on the Android operating system and cater to a wide range of consumers. With many different models of the Galaxy Tab available in 2017, there’s several noteable Black Friday deals on both budget and premium Tab models.

Black Friday Dealer lists the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts available to shoppers on a number of popular consumer goods. Forecasters are already predicting that Black Friday 2017 is going to surpass previous years’ sales to become the busiest online shopping day in history. According to a recent survey published by the National Retail Federation (NRF), spending over the holiday shopping season has been rising at 5% per annum since the start of the decade. Total spending peaked at approximately $650 billion in 2016.

In the past, Black Friday revolved around excitable shoppers queuing overnight to get their hands on discounts before stock ran out. However, shoppers are now choosing to research and make their purchases from the comfort of their home. Over 100 million shoppers in the US shopped online for Black Friday deals in 2016. This number has been growing year on year, as highlighted by survey data published by the NRF.

The annual Black Friday sales event kicks off on Monday, November 20th, with online deals from the biggest retailers lasting an entire week. Deals end soon after Cyber Monday on November 27th.

