Galaxy Party Management Continues Expansion In 2018

Leading Management Company Welcomes Three Phenomenal Acts, and Sets Sights on Original Works

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) May 4th, 2018

Galaxy Party Management®, a leading management company that prepares artists for high-end entertainment agencies, expands its business with three musical acts, a new special guest vocalist option featuring rock stars such as Mark McGrath, and the release of an original studio recording from its award-winning band Simply Irresistible®. On the forefront of the private party scene globally, Galaxy Party Management’s expansion is in response to agency and consumer demand for exceptional and innovative entertainment options at memory-making events.

Galaxy Party Management’s new acts include:

· Southside StationTM – A five-piece band featuring five lead vocalists. These multi-talented musicians play acoustic guitar, lead guitar, bass, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, upright bass, harmonica and drums, and offer a unique song list of legendary dance, rock, country, yacht rock and singer/songwriter hits.

· The Wedded TM – America’s first DJ-band combination offering an unlimited song list and customizable and continuous non-stop show, enabling clients to create their own live entertainment experience.

· Surround Sound TM – A diverse group of multi-talented singers and musicians that effortlessly perform Motown, country, hip-hop, classic rock, and today’s chart-topping hits.

“Galaxy Party Management artists perform worldwide and deliver exceptional musical experiences and memories that last a lifetime,” says Dennis Smith, Galaxy Party Management co-founder. “We’re thrilled to welcome Southside Station, The Wedded, Surround Sound and guest vocalists like Mark McGrath, to our family, and are confident our entertainment agency customers and their clients will be blown away by these talented artists.”

Award-winning Simply Irresistible is also contributing to Galaxy Party Management’s growth with its first original album titled, “Simply Irresistible: Vegas on Wheels.” The album is being produced by Space and We the Producer, and executive produced by Simply Irresistible Band Leader Ronnie Garrett. A few Simply Irresistible band members are also producing some of the songs. The album is being recorded at Atlanta-based Bassmint, a multi-media production complex which partnered with Galaxy Party Management in November 2017. The space was recently renovated to include state-of-the-art recording, video and WebEx capabilities, and serves as a rehearsal and video production studio for recording artists. Simply Irresistible’s first single, “Bust a Move,” will be released this Spring, and the full CD will be available in the Fall. The band is also working on a video for its first single and plans to launch a YouTube page to allow fans to see the band in action before, during and after gigs.

Galaxy Party Management bands, which perform at hundreds of events yearly for the nation’s top meeting planners and most discerning clients frequently receive national honors. Most recently, DJ Joel Rabe of the Wedded was named “Best DJ” and Galaxy Party Management’s flagship band, Party on the Moon, was named “Best Wedding Band” by Modern Luxury Brides magazine. The Wedded band received an award for being a “Best of Atlanta 2018” winner by Jezebel magazine.

ABOUT GALAXY PARTY MANAGEMENT

Galaxy Party Management® is a management company representing and providing business and marketing management to musical groups, bands, musicians and dancers. Its cover bands deliver energetic party experiences with customizable, non-stop, three-hour shows – an unprecedented feat in the industry. With Galaxy Party Management, agencies and event planners have the opportunity to book major-touring artists who have played for the likes of Ted Turner, Eli Manning and Bill Gates. Galaxy Party Management features multiple bands whose artists have toured with Beyoncé, Celine Dion, Earth Wind & Fire, and more. Galaxy Party Management carefully curates song selection, introductions, sound, lighting, choreography, costumes, audience interaction and set design for all its bands’ performances. For more information, visit galaxypartymanagement.com.

