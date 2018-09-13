Gage Tielr Releases New EP “With Love” — Available September 14

After the release of his first single, “Emblem”, Gage Tielr releases debut EP “With Love”

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) September 12th, 2018

Gage Tielr is a force to be reckoned with in music. His debut EP “With Love”, set to drop September 14, is nothing short of amazing. It features 8 diverse yet similar records that create a theme of the lifestyle Gage is pursuing. His latest single from the EP, “Emblem” was paired with a music video portraying his dream of making it in the music industry. “With Love” as a whole carries an identical message.

“This project deals with a lot of self-motivation to get myself from a city that doesn’t produce many large artists to becoming a household name,” said Tielr. “I believe “With Love” will help in my efforts with its overall recognizable yet unique sound.”

Production credits for the EP include: F.W.Y.S & Emblem (Prod. Zero), Twisted (Prod. Yung Twist), The Plan (Prod. IVN), Safe 2 Say (Prod. Accent), Speedin'(Ft. Pyro Da God) (Prod. GIMI), Written Down (Prod. Bravo Beats), Talk About (Prod. The Kid Frankie).

“With Love” was recorded at Quad Studios in New York City. The EP will be available on all major music platforms including Google Play, Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. You can listen to Gage’s music on Soundcloud.

About Gage Tielr

Hailing from Worcester, Massachusetts, Gage Tielr is the next big thing in hip-hop. With over 2 years of experience in the music game, Gage has garnered a new understanding of the music business. Working with countless producers has brought Gage understanding of how persistence, endurance, and patience are key to finding his sound. From releasing his first singles and music videos to traveling cross country, Gage’s vision remains clear. He maintains the goal of creating music that spreads love. You can keep up with Gage on Instagram.

