Ga’briel Carter’s Faith Driven Music Delivers New Year Inspiration With Upbeat New Song.

The youth advocating, drummer, and inspirational rapper Ga’briel Carter is ready for the New Year. With an aptly titled fresh track—New Year New Way—he resonates with positive, upbeat messages for a troubled era. With the climate reacting to global tumult, the voices of galvanizing musicians with growing fan bases are fast becoming inadvertent leaders for the youth. With his history of working in inner city communities to help rage-filled kids channel their aggressions through music and drumming; Carter uses his New track to remind them—and all of us—there is hope.

Say’s Carter in his lyrics: “Use to want the whole world to accept me, thanks given to the one yo, who kept me, stayed by my side He never left, and you get me, I’m resting let’s take a breath…“

Himself a breath of fresh air, his spiritual motivation is contagious, as is the energy behind his latest releases, Hard For a Minute (on iTunes) and his latest, NYNW. With beats that defy contemporary ideas about Christian praising Carter states, “I come from a spiritual upbringing, which is where a lot of my inspiration comes from. But I make music that may not seem spiritual until you listen to the lyrics. I make multi-genre music, because I love trap, pop, hip/hop, R&B, and neo-soul. The beats and style are only there to underscore the message.”

Keeping in line with his promise of a new track a month, and culminating in his full album release; NYNW comes in with chair rocking rhythms that will surely get you on your feet. Meanwhile the lyrics curb any degree of doubt about one’s personal ability to endure and survive this era or any of life’s challenges. All of Carter’s tracks are available everywhere music is sold and http://bit.ly/newwayitunes. Recent media appearances indicate his sound is being heard not just in the gospel/Christian rap genre context, but for its overall merit as a contribution to hip-hop as found in:

The New York Beacon, http://www.dahiphopplace.com/gabriel-takes-you-higher/ and more.

About Ga’briel