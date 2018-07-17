G2 Crowd names WhosOnLocation a ‘High Performer’ in visitor management software

WhosOnLocation, an application that tracks the presence of people on-site, has been recognized as a High Performer on business solutions review platform G2 Crowd.

Based on user reviews, G2 Crowd maps out the market landscape for each solution category on a grid, identifying leaders and high performers. The site is a highly-regarded tool for businesses researching and comparing technology solutions.

New Zealand (PRUnderground) July 17th, 2018

WhosOnLocation, an application that tracks the presence of people on-site, has been recognized as a High Performer on business solutions review platform G2 Crowd.

Based on user reviews, G2 Crowd maps out the market landscape for each solution category on a grid, identifying leaders and high performers. The site is a highly-regarded tool for businesses researching and comparing technology solutions.

To achieve High Performer status in the visitor management category, solutions must meet the product criteria, exceed G2 Crowd’s review volume quota, and have an exceptional average user rating.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as a high performer in visitor management on G2 Crowd,” says WhosOnLocation CEO Darren Whitaker-Barnett. “Our focus has always been to build a product that both meets complex safety and security needs, and is easily scalable. Looking through our user reviews, it’s incredibly rewarding to see that we are delivering on that.”

WhosOnLocation’s functionality is extensive. Beyond visitor management, users can manage contractors, employees and emergencies to improve incident response and significantly mitigate operational and compliance risk.

About WhosOnLocation

WhosOnLocation provides people presence management software that monitors the safe and secure movement of people through buildings and work sites. Our powerful, cloud-based solution unites visitor, contractor, employee, and emergency management, enabling organizations to secure their facilities and ensure the safety of every person on-site. Armed with a rich, unified source of people presence information, our users are empowered to make more strategic, data- driven decisions that mitigate risk, reduce overhead costs, and streamline operations. WhosOnLocation serves organizations in 29 countries around the world, and manages over 13 million secure movements through thousands of locations each year. For more information, visit www.whosonlocation.com.