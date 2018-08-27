FXOpen’s Forex Contest "PAMM School" starts September 3

FXOpen invites traders to join "PAMM School" – a free Forex competition for demo accounts. The prize fund of the contest is 4,000 USD. Registration is already open.

Charlestown, Nevis (PRUnderground) August 27th, 2018

Sharpen your trading skills completely risk-free with FXOpen’s free Forex competition for demo accounts called “PAMM School”. The prize fund of the contest is 4,000 USD, 20 winners. The top 20 traders will receive PAMM STP accounts and the right to join a competition on live PAMM accounts “Heroes of PAMM”. Dates: September 3 – September 28, 2018. Registration is already open.

About “PAMM School” Contest:

The participation is completely free;

Duration: September 3 – September 28, 2018;

September 3 – September 28, 2018; Registration will last until September 16;

will last until September 16; Prize fund: 4,000 USD – 20 best traders will get 200 USD to an investment account*

4,000 USD – 20 best traders will get 200 USD to an investment account* Initial deposit on the contest Demo account: 200 USD;

200 USD; Requirements for getting a prize: the initial deposit has to be increased by at least 20%; the minimum quantity of trades is 10;

the initial deposit has to be increased by at least 20%; the minimum quantity of trades is 10; Trading instruments (including indices, oil, and gas): 68;

Competition rules and restrictions:

One and the same participant can hit the top 20 winners and receive a prize no more than once;

It’s prohibited for one and the same trader to participate in a competition on several accounts from one IP address, as well as to use other traders’ accounts;

It’s prohibited to copy other participants’ trading strategies in a competition;

It’s prohibited for relatives to trade in one competition using one and the same IP address.

REGISTER HERE!

* The 200 USD prize money will be added to the winner’s Investment account. This money is not withdrawable and can only be used to open a PAMM STP account. All PAMM accounts opened by the winners will be eligible to take part in the PAMM contest in live accounts “Heroes of PAMM”, which starts on October 1st. To take part in this contest, the drawdown of your account must be less than 20%.

What is PAMM?

The PAMM Service is a software solution by Soft-FX company that makes it possible to copy trade operations from Master account to one or more Followers accounts and helps to automatize profit/loss distribution. Master operates his/her personal funds through a given PAMM Account, and his/her trading strategy is replicated on the Followers’ own funds.

If you want to join the Demo contest, register on FXOpen website.

Disclaimers and risk warnings:

Investors may not get back any of the amount they invested.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Please consult an independent registered investment advisor before making any investment.

The news site hosting this press release is not associated with FXOpen or PAMM School. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

This is not a solicitation.

About FXOpen

FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly.