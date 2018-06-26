Futuur forecasts World Cup results with wisdom-of-the-crowd competition

Prediction Market offers more than $500 in prizes for accurately predicting World Cup events.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (PRUnderground) June 26th, 2018

Futuur, a social forecasting platform and free game built on the principles of a prediction market, launched a competition to predict the World Cup results this month. The 10 forecasters who earn the most Ooms (Futuur’s in-game currency) predicting events related to the tournament (from scores to line-ups, red cards, and more) will be awarded up to $200 in gift cards.

Contrary to traditional competitions, Futuur allows participants to update their bets in real time. This way, real-world feedback – such as injuries, suspensions, coach changes, and more – can have an impact on the odds of each team advancing on the World Cup, bringing sport event one step closer to the dynamics of a stock market exchange.

“Futuur is designed to be fast, fun and social, says Tom Bennett, founder and CEO. “The goal is to drive more predictions, and as a result provide more accurate forecasts across the greatest breadth and depth of topics”.

Beyond the World Cup season, the company positions itself as an alternative to traditional polling institutes and experts analysis, in areas that range from politics to sports, entertainment, science and finance, and despite its very recent launch it has obtained a significant rate of successful predictions. During the Oscars 2018, for example, Futuur’s highest-probability outcome was indeed the winner in over 70% of the cases – including all the most prestigious awards -, something not even major publications in the entertainment industry (like Variety or the Los Angeles Times) were able to do based on their experts and critics’ analysis.

How it Works

Upon joining Futuur for free, you start with 1000 Ooms (ø) — the in-game currency which you can wager on future events. Each potential outcome has a price which ranges from 0ø to 1ø, and represents the percentage chance that the outcome occurs, according to the community of forecasters.

Predictions are made by purchasing shares in an outcome at the indicated price. If the predicted outcome occurs, the forecaster wins 1ø for each share purchased, while those predicting other outcomes lose their stakes.

As forecasters compete amongst themselves, prices rise and fall, and the result is an an ongoing, up-to-date forecast that efficiently aggregates information from across diverse perspectives.

With Futuur, no real money is involved — only social capital and bragging rights are at stake, keeping things simple, fun and accessible to everyone.

About Futuur

Futuur is a social forecasting game and prediction market that harnesses collective intelligence to create more accurate forecasts of future events. Its mission is to help improve decision-making by providing better predictions across a broader range of topics — ranging from politics, to sports, to science — as well as a fun way for forecasters to measure and improve their forecasting ability with real-world feedback.

Futuur is available for download on the iOS App Store or Google Play, or on the web at https://www.futuur.com