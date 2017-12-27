Funny Figurines Delivers “Constipated John Novelty Wine Bottle Stopper” as an Ideal Gag Gift

The best presents are often the ones that make people roar with laughter. The “Constipated John Novelty Toilet Bottle Stopper” is all that and more.

East Providence, RI (PRUnderground) December 27th, 2017

Whether for the holiday season, a birthday or just a gift to let someone know they are appreciated, humorous choices tend to be the ones that are remembered the most fondly. Rhode Island-based Funny Figurines LLC , understands this idea well and has brought it to hysterical life with their “Constipated John Novelty Wine Toilet Bottle Stopper”. The fun and functional product features a model of a person “sitting on the john” as its molded handle, with the rest being a bottle stopper for all kinds of wines, “even those made in a toilet,” in the company’s own words. No surprise it has been a popular holiday gift idea for both wine lovers and those who love good old-fashioned edgy humor.

“Our bottle stopper will make you flush with laughter,” commented Roy Dawson, owner of Funny Figurines. “We put our all into not only making a funny, collectible and trademarked product, but also one that works well and can stand the test of time.”

Funny Figurines also offer “Constipated John” as a stand-alone figurine, minus the wine bottle stopper, which has also been a favorite with collectors, and pranksters alike. All products sold by the company come backed with an enthusiastic lifetime warranty, which in the case of the “Constipated John Novelty Wine Bottle Stopper”, even covers its O-rings. The bottle stopper works with all kinds of standard sized bottles so can also be used for things like olive oil, vinegar, and even laxatives.

Funny Figurines offers both product choices on Amazon, eBay, Etsy and their own website .

Feedback has been positive across the board.

Toni W., recently said in a five-star review on Amazon.com, “High quality and fits on the wine bottle quite well! This is the funniest wine topper I’ve seen to date. The quality is pretty high and NOT something you’d find at a cheapo store. The actual part that fits within the wine bottle is heavy duty and seems like it will last a long time. Overall, a conversation starter.”

About Funny Figurines, LLC

Funny Figurines specialize in incredibly funny gag gift ideas, that are also great for figurine collectors. They are active on their own website, Amazon, eBay and Etsy.