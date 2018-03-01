From the Bestselling Author of Doll House, The Tracker is a Fast-Paced Psychological Horror

Taylor is being hunted by a sinister shadow. Gruesome murders are left in its wake. Taylor must outwit and outlast the fiend for forty-eight hours.

Guelph, Ontario, Canada (PRUnderground) March 1st, 2018

The Tracker (release date 3.1.18) by John Hunt is his second novel. His debut novel Doll House (299 Amazon reviews, 4.4 rating) was well-received by audiences and reviewers. The Tracker falls into a dark tale filled with chases, murders and revelations that will leave the reader stunned. A psychological page turner, a murder filled adventure, The Tracker is not just a horror novel. It has elements from all genres and is a great read for anyone wanting the hair on their arms to stand or checking the closets before going to bed because that is what The Tracker will do. It will scare you, it will make you cringe and you will enjoy it.

PRAISE FOR DOLL HOUSE

“I was engaged from the very first to the very end.” – Linda Strong, Strong Book Reviews

“Doll House is a deeply felt and admirably realized tale of an unending real-life nightmare.” – Mallory Heart Reviews

“This book seriously blew me away. My head is spinning… I was clenching my hands and biting my nails the WHOLE time. It takes a lot for a book to make me step back and say… woah WHILE I’m reading it but this one did just that.” – Brandi Aga, After the Pages

“I absolutely loved this book.” – Angela Hunt, Bolton Library

“From the pace to plot and a kick-ass female protagonist, I found not much to fault in Doll House. This novel is out now, so if you want a ‘scare your pants off’ type horror thriller, then look no further.” – Samantha Melonche, Clues and Reviews

“This book is not for the faint of heart. It’s deliciously dark and gruesome. Extremely fast paced, yet somehow you feel every part of the girls’ pain.” – Chandra Claypool, Where the Reader Grows

Copies of The Tracker are available at all major booksellers, including Black Rose Writing, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

Print and Electronic review copies available upon request

Contact: Justin Weeks / Sales Team, Black Rose Writing

sales@blackrosewriting.com

About Black Rose Writing

Black Rose Writing is an independent publishing house that strongly believes in developing a personal relationship with their authors. The Texas-based publishing company doesn’t see authors as clients or just another number on a page, but rather as individual people… people who deserve an honest review of their material and to be paid traditional royalties without ever paying any fees to be published.