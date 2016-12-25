Friller Announce Exciting And Game-Changing Black Mask Blackhead Remover

South Australian business Friller announce the release of a game-changing skin care product set to create buzz in the ever-changing world of beauty.

A deep-cleansing mask with pore-clearing appeal, the Friller Black Mask Blackhead Remover is suitable for a number of varying skin types. Whether combating dry, under-nourished skin, sensitive skin or battling excess oil on the face, this mask is engineered to be effective for a range of different skin types.

“We are so excited and delighted to announce the release of the Friller Black Mask, a product we firmly believe will change the face of skincare. This exciting new product is a smoothing, deep-cleansing and extremely effective new solution to the plight of those who suffer from blackheads, whiteheads, acne or blemishes and has proven results in clearing skin thoroughly,” a company spokesperson for Friller said yesterday.

The Friller Black Mask Blackhead Remover works overtime, once applied to skin, to rid it of obvious blackheads and whiteheads. These issues are caused by trapped bacteria, and this mask works deep to remove these from clogged pores and deliver a fresh faced, clear complexion that glows. Proven to work wonders for those who suffer from acne or pimples, the mask deep-cleans the skin of additional oils and bacteria that, when built up, cause discouraging skin conditions.

Applying the Friller Black Mask Blackhead Remover is simple and effective – offering the same benefits of having a professional facial at a more affordable cost. After washing the face, hold a hot, wet towel to the nose area and any other problem areas for a few minutes. The heat from the towel will open up facial pores, making it easier to clear them. Next, apply a generous, even layer of the Black Mask to the entire face and nose area and leave on for 30 minutes or until the mask is completely dry. The longer the Black Mask is left on, the more effective the mask will be. Rub carefully with a finger at the edge of the mask to lift a small bit of the dry mask up and slowly peel off the face by pulling gently.

Customers only have to look at the end result to see the beauty of the product. Pesky blackheads, whiteheads and trapped dirt will be left on the mask and the skin will be glowing like never before. There’s no need to let skin conditions such as blackheads, whiteheads, acne or pimples ruin self-confidence anymore. The Friller Black Mask Blackhead Remover is here to stay.

About FRILLER

