Friends of the Free Press: The Los Angeles Press Club Honors Seth Meyers

A Very Special Happy Hour Reception Honoring Seth Meyers, Followed by a Conversation with Press Club President Robert Kovacik, Anchor/Reporter NBC4 Southern California

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) May 9th, 2017

Meyers will join the LA Press Club 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm and sit down for a conversation with Press Club President Robert Kovacik directly following the reception.

Seth Meyers is an Emmy Award-winning writer and current host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Meyers began his TV career with “Saturday Night Live” in 2001, where he was a cast member for 13 seasons. Meyers acted as head writer for nine seasons and “Weekend Update” anchor for eight seasons. In 2011, Meyers won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for host Justin Timberlake’s musical monologue. Meyers also garnered 10 additional Emmy nominations for his work as a writer in television.

The Comedian, Writer, Producer, Political Commentator, Media Critic and Television Host will receive the LA Press Club’s first “Friend of a Free Press Trophy”.

Robert Kovacik is an Anchor/Reporter at NBC4 Southern California.

Space is very limited, so you want to R.S.V.P. right away.

WHAT: Happy Hour Reception Honoring Seth Meyers

WHEN: Friday, May 19 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm

WHERE: Los Angeles Press Club at the Steve Allen Theater, 4773 Hollywood Blvd, LA 90027

PARKING: Free, enter from Berendo

METRO: Red Line Sunset/Vermont

COST: Free for members, $20 for all other or Join the club and get 2 free tickets

REFRESHMENTS: Available at no extra cost

R.S.V.P.: http://lapressclub.org/event/sethmeyers/

About Los Angeles Press Club

The Los Angeles Press Club stands as an organization devoted to improving the spirit of journalism and journalists, raising the industry’s standards, strengthening its integrity and improving its reputation all for the benefit of the community at large. Serving the Southland since 1913, it is the only Southern California journalism group that speaks for all journalists working for daily and weekly newspapers, radio & TV, magazines, documentary films and online.