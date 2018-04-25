FriendMedia Appoints Nick Magruder as New CEO

Longtime COO Nick Magruder to step into role as CEO of FriendMedia.

Pleasanton, CA (PRUnderground) April 25th, 2018

FriendMedia has announced the appointment of Nick Magruder as their new CEO. He will assume responsibilities effective immediately and will succeed Jeff Li, who will now hold the role of Chairman of the Board.

Nick Magruder has been apart of the FriendMedia team for almost 2 years as COO. During this time, he led FriendMedia’s efforts in developing and commercializing a customizable in-practice patient engagement platform for aesthetic providers.

‘We uncovered a gap between a growing inventory of high-quality digital content and the dated marketing materials on display in physician waiting rooms and treatment rooms. We’ve released two cloud-based products to help physicians connect with patients’ Magruder explains. ‘We will continue to innovate based on the needs and feedback from the aesthetic community.’

Friendmedia is changing the way aesthetic brands and providers are able to engage with patients at the point of care. Earlier this year, FriendMedia partnered with The HydraFacial Company.

“This year our goal is to provide our customers with enhanced tools to make their practice successful. FriendMedia will help HydraFacial providers educate and engage with their clients in a meaningful way that elevates their business” – Clint Carnell, CEO of The HydraFacial Company.

Friendmedia’s cloud-based dashboard allows for targeted content to be deployed to 1 or 1000 displays in real time. The interactive tablets allow clients to swipe through aesthetic procedures, before and after photos, promotions, and social media feeds like Facebook and Instagram.

“We are pleased with the level of education FriendMedia has brought to our office. In good practices about 80% of the patients know about 20% of what you do. FriendMedia allows us to target our acquired patients and teach them about everything we do” – Dr. Stephen Ronan, Blackhawk Plastic Surgery.

About FriendMedia Inc.

For more information on FriendMedia, please visit http://www.friendmedia.com or reach out directly, support@friendmedia.com or 925-399-7422.