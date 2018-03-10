FRESCO launched Blockchain Art Trust Value Distribution Network

Piscataway, NJ (PRUnderground) March 10th, 2018

FRESCO announced the launch of world’s first Blockchain Art Trust Value Distribution Network. This is the first of its type where artists, dealers, investors, administrators and galleries spread across the world can demonstrate their artwork and evaluate the strength of their collection through Blockchain technology.

”This unique system will create avenues for establishing a quantifiable ecosystem for the evaluation and sharing of artworks and is the only one of its type in the world” said Mr. Joseph, a spokesperson associated with FRESCO.

“Through this system we intend to integrate Blockchain technology with art and take it to a new level. This will also create a new method for the evaluation of art whose evaluation was previously based on auctions” Joseph added. The Fresco tokens represent the level of trust that is distributed to each network.

By launching the world’s first Blockchain art trust value distribution network, FRESCO intends to create a very good contractual mechanism between users and their artworks. When the FRESCO platform goes live, FRESCO token holders are provided with the ability to allocate their FRES tokens with their artworks. The number of FRESCO tokens allocated to the art work represents the FRES trust.

“Transactions and circulation of art have been under the scanner for more than five centuries. The exclusive collector’s circle and the absence of authentication of transactions has kept many investors away from the art world. Through this new concept, we are planning to make art easily accessible and promote it as a good source of investment for future generations”, said Mr. Joseph on speaking about FRESCO.

Fresco has been launched as a revolutionary art trust evaluation and information sharing network whose main aim is to create a decentralized art ecosystem. All artworks in the FRESCO network will be systematically archived on the Blockchain. This has the potential to make the transactions transparent. FRESCO has many leading figures from the global art scene, block chain industry and financial industry in its operations and advisory team. The engineering team at FRESCO is well experienced in developing Blockchain products.

“Everyone knows that paintings are the next best options for investment after real estate. But these paintings are sold at auctions and people eventually end up paying higher. Fresco is the first of its type where people get to demonstrate their artworks and evaluate the collection strength” Joseph concluded.

To know more about the system, you should check them out at: fresco.work

Disclaimer:

The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Fresco . It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About FRESCO

FRESCO is a ERC20 token-based art trust distribution system built with blockchain technology. Initially collectors, artists and even gallerists can purchase FRES, the tokens that will be issued by FRESCO. Those tokens can then be assigned as values to works of art, which will follow those works as they are traded or sold. The assigned value to the artwork is defined as FRES Trust. FRES Trust values reflect the strength and importance of the work relative to the marketplace and the owner’s collection as a whole.

The Fresco team, comprised of both blockchain experts and experienced art market professionals, see the art trust distribution as a way of demystifying and democratizing not only the valuation of art, but also how collectors and artists can expand into markets around the globe with a secure sense of trust that the FRESCO platform provides.