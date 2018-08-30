Frequency H2O is hydrating Sydney with ‘love infused water’ for Mental Health Week

Beverage company Frequency H2O is working with KISS 1065 to provide hundreds of bottles of Frequency H2O, infused with the frequency of love, free of charge across Sydney for Mental Health Week.

Sydney, Australia (PRUnderground) August 29th, 2018

Beverage company Frequency H2O is working with KISS 1065 to provide hundreds of bottles of Frequency H2O, infused with the frequency of love, free of charge across Sydney for Mental Health

Week.

Company founder Sturt Hinton wants to “hydrate the world with happiness whilst supporting causes that bring other men who suffer from similar experiences back from the brink.”

Hinton was inspired to develop the product by a Japanese artist who used his thoughts to alter the molecular structure of water. Suffering from depression and homeless at the time, his passion for the product was driven by its potential to affect change.

“I was broke, homeless and could only afford to make 2 sample boxes of Frequency H2O. With my last $200, I bought a ticket to Sydney where in the middle of winter I put the water in a backpack and traversed the city on public transport selling to health food stores door to door”; he says.

“With every part of my soul I believed that love and rainbow-infused water could be the soda pop of the 21st century; and by creating such a product I could also support causes that bring other men who suffer from similar experiences back from the brink, and thereby lifting the spirit of the world.” Hinton has since grown Frequency H2O into a global brand, winning gold in the coveted Berkley Springs Water competition earlier this year and earning the title of ‘World’s Best Water’. Frequency H2O is now in nearly 500 stores and has become a go to beverage for celebrities such as Katy Perry, Ruby Rose and The

Veronicas.

The need for more awareness around mental health issues, particularly in the Entrepreneurial world, was recently highlighted as a new study found that two-thirds of founders are ‘very’ or ‘extremely’ stressed.

The KPMG Australia commissioned report surveyed 70 founders of Australian venture-backed startups. Head of KPMG Australia’s High Growth Ventures said their research was geared around highlighting the

“unspoken challenges” our founders face.

“Founders play a key role in driving innovation, taking massive risks, both personal and financial, to solve industry problems and build global businesses, yet there is very little data around the mental and physical toll of leading a startup,” Price says.

Sturts own battle with depression and success has inspired him to help others by advocating mental health awareness. He is also in talks with RUOK Day, Banksia Project and Walk and Talk to offer support and share his story.

Other lines in the range include an alkaline water called “Lunar” which is infused with the sound and light frequencies of the moon and “Rainbow” which is high in electrolytes.

Frequency H2O is now available throughout Australian cafes and health food stores across the

country or online at: https://findmyfrequency.com.

