FreightCenter’s Parcel Service Benefits Businesses Plagued by Rising Shipping Costs

In addition to discounted rates on domestic package shipping, FreightCenter alleviates pain points for businesses that ship internationally.

Palm Harbor, FL (PRUnderground) April 11th, 2018

FreightCenter, a leading third-party logistics provider, today announced international shipping options for businesses. In an ongoing commitment to keep rising transportation costs down, FreightCenter alleviates the leading problem small to medium size businesses face today: the reality of rising shipping prices and free shipping guarantees.

For business owners who struggle to compete against Amazon, FreightCenter offers simple, affordable solutions on domestic and international parcel shipping. The service takes only seconds to setup and can be done so online or by phone with a shipping agent. The average savings to ship a 30-lb package from Los Angeles, CA to Berlin, Germany has been between 20- and 40-percent off priority and economy rates.

“We’ve all felt the frustration of filling out long, complicated forms online, so it’s no surprise our customers are loving the convenience of a FreightCenter agent doing it all for them,” said FreightCenter CEO Matthew J. Brosious. “Many of our customers face the reality of competing against Amazon Prime, a premium free shipping option that leaves businesses with steep transportation costs.”

In addition to cost-savings, FreightCenter offers the convenience of shipping freight and parcel shipping services through one account rather than setting up accounts with each individual carrier. International shipping options provide competitive advantages like:

Fees include brokerage and customs fees (duties and taxes excluded; no independent broker necessary)

Instantly expand your customer base and shipping radius

Save on priority and economy shipments to anywhere in the world

About FreightCenter, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa Bay since 1998, FreightCenter is the first third-party logistics provider to disrupt the industry with its online rating and booking technology. FreightCenter has been widely recognized in the industry for its growth, culture, and commitment to the supply chain. FreightCenter specializes in less-than-truckload, truckload, international, parcel, and transportation management services for small to medium size businesses of various sizes and industries. Find out more on our website, or by following us on Facebook at facebook.com/myfreightcenter or Twitter at @freightcenter.