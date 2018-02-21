FreightCenter Scores High on Customer Satisfaction

Freight logistics provider surveys customers to measure success and cultivate growth

FreightCenter, celebrating its 20th year as one of the nation’s largest online freight logistics providers, consistently surveys its customers and analyzes their feedback. To measure customer satisfaction, the company relies on the Net Promoter Score® or NPS® methodology. Based on a 10-point rating scale, the score measures how likely a customer will recommend FreightCenter to a friend or colleague. The company achieved an overall Net Promoter score of 80 percent, which is higher than the industry average.

Other transportation providers like FreightCenter operate at NPS ratings of 50 to 70 percent. When asked how likely they would recommend FreightCenter, 80 percent of respondents gave the company a score of nine or 10.

FreightCenter attributes its high customer satisfaction rating to fostering a culture that demands success in excess. Company programs like peer mentoring, continued education, and sales workshops, create the best skilled freight experts which in turn positively impact the customer experience.

“In today’s tech-driven society where consumers are constantly on the go, the customer experience dictates the success of a company. By taking their minds off shipping, we’re delivering on our customers’ number one need, which is to keep their supply chain running seamlessly,” said Matthew J. Brosious, CEO of FreightCenter.

FreightCenter plans to continue surveying its customers and using feedback to make enhancements to the customer experience. For more about customer reviews and to read feedback, please visit FreightCenter at https://www.freightcenter.com/about/reviews.

About FreightCenter, Inc.

Founded in 1998, FreightCenter is a veteran-owned and privately-held, full-service nationwide third-party logistics (3PL) provider developing innovative technology that simplifies the shipping for businesses and consumers. With an award-winning history as one of the fastest growing companies in America, FreightCenter is the preferred provider of shipping services such as, less than truckload (LTL), truckload (TL), intermodal, international air and ocean, as well as, parcel shipping and logistics planning.