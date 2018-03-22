FreightCenter Reveals More Freight Shipping Choices for eBay Stores

In an ongoing effort to evolve the business of logistics for eCommerce shippers, FreightCenter gives sellers ballpark freight costs and delivery dates to display to buyers in online product listings.

Palm Harbor, FL (PRUnderground) March 22nd, 2018

FreightCenter, a leading provider of on-demand freight shipping rates and third-party logistics, today announced preferred freight shipping options for businesses that sell on the eBay platform. In an ongoing effort to evolve the business of logistics for eCommerce shippers, FreightCenter gives sellers ballpark freight costs and delivery dates to display to buyers in online product listings.

For 20 years, FreightCenter has given eBay stores more choices when it comes to shipping oversize items like engines, transmissions, machinery, furniture, décor, and office or restaurant equipment. Without creating an account with each carrier separately, sellers gained access to hundreds of shipping choices not currently listed as an eBay freight solution. Without FreightCenter, sellers have the option to offer local pickup or choose between two carriers.

“As an eBay store, you may only think you have two carrier options when in fact there are hundreds of carriers,” said FreightCenter CEO Matthew J. Brosious. “FreightCenter offers unbelievable flexibility for sellers like the ability to add packaging and handling cost to total shipping charges. We pinpoint the service with the best value out of the thousands of daily delivery options that we make available to businesses that sell on eBay.”

To businesses that ship items weighing more than 150 lbs., FreightCenter offers expert knowledge of carrier routes and service restrictions. Sellers receive competitive advantages like:

Concierge support for quotes, pickups and tracking

Volume-discounted rates from national and regional carriers

Instant ballpark pricing and delivery times to show buyers

For more information on how to ship freight on eBay, please visit FreightCenter at https://www.freightcenter.com/ebay.

About FreightCenter, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa Bay since 1998, FreightCenter is the first third-party logistics provider to disrupt the industry with its online rating and booking technology. FreightCenter has been widely recognized in the industry for its growth, culture, and commitment to the supply chain. FreightCenter specializes in less-than-truckload, truckload, international, parcel, and transportation management services for small to medium size businesses of various sizes and industries. Find out more on our website, or by following us on Facebook at facebook.com/myfreightcenter or Twitter at @freightcenter.