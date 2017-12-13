FreightCenter Presents ‘The Big Give,’ Toy Drive for Toys for Tots

Local Freight Shipping Company Partners to Fill Semi with Donated Toys

Palm Harbor, FL (PRUnderground) December 13th, 2017

FreightCenter, a national shipping company, partnered with other local businesses to take part in a multi-stop toy collection drive this December. As hundreds of parents and caregivers wonder how they will pay for Christmas gifts this year, FreightCenter kicks off The Big Give, a toy collection drive for the Toys for Tots Foundation. The mission is to visit multiple cities in Pinellas County and collect enough new, unwrapped toys to fill an 18-wheeler.

Driving a semi donated by Twiss Transport, LLC of Largo, event sponsor volunteers will make stops throughout Pinellas County to collect toys for the non-profit. The Big Give truck, customized by FASTSIGNS of Palm Harbor and Extreme Graphics Brokers, will then deliver the toys in time for distribution to needy families on December 22.

“This has been an extraordinarily hard year for many of us. Hurricane Irma proved that we are a strong community that comes together in a time of need,” said Matthew J. Brosious. “That’s why this year we chose to expand our partnership with the Toys for Tots Foundation. My dad, FreightCenter Co-Founder, James Brosious, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and he strongly believes in the foundation’s mission to give to needy children.”

FreightCenter asks the community to take part in The Big Give by donating new, unwrapped toys at any Publix Super Markets locations throughout Pinellas County before December 20. Toy collection drive boxes will be available near the entrance in each store starting December 1.

For 19 years, FreightCenter has collected donations on behalf of the Toys for Tots Foundation. Next year marks the shipping company’s 20th year as a Florida-based business and Toys for Tots Foundation donor.

About Toys for Tots Pinellas

The Toys for Tots program is managed through the Toys for Tots Foundation and normally locally led by the Marine Corps Reserves. The Pinellas County program is led by a former Marine and we work closely with the Marine Corps Reserve Center located in Tampa, Florida.



All Toys for Tots programs rely heavily on the local community to provide support. Most obviously, we need new, unwrapped toys for children ages zero to 12, but more specifically, we are always in need for toys for both boys and girls ages 10 to 12 and zero to 1. There are several ways to help the program with toy collection. Hosting a one-time event is a great way to get patrons or friends to focus efforts. You can sign up on the Events Page to host an event. Another way to assist with toy collection is to become a toy collection site. Check out the Toy Collection Page on this site to sign up. The last way that the local community can assist the Toys for Tots program is to volunteer. Go to our volunteer page to see where we need help and to sign up.



About Twiss Transport, Inc.

Twiss Transport was founded in late 2001 as an LTL and truckload freight shipping company and has grown significantly ever since. We currently run 50+ company trucks consisting of mostly newer Peterbilts. We also have 40+ owner operators leased on with our company. We have 120+ 53-foot refrigerated trailers with air ride suspensions capable of -10-degree temperatures.



About FASTSIGNS of Palm Harbor

FASTSIGNS® of Palm Harbor, FL is more than ready to help you solve your sign, graphic and visual communications challenges. Using our marketing and signage knowledge, technology and project management experience, we use custom signs, banners and graphics to help you increase your business visibility. Whether you need a comprehensive solution or a single sign, banner or graphic, FASTSIGNS is so much more than just a sign company.

About Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its 200,000 employees, with 2016 sales of $34 billion. Currently Publix has 1,144 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina. The company has been named one of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” for 20 consecutive years. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business.

About FreightCenter, Inc.

Founded in 1998, FreightCenter is a veteran-owned and privately-held, full-service nationwide third-party logistics (3PL) provider developing innovative technology that simplifies the shipping for businesses and consumers. With an award-winning history as one of the fastest growing companies in America, FreightCenter is the preferred provider of shipping services such as, less than truckload (LTL), truckload (TL), intermodal, international air and ocean, as well as, parcel shipping and logistics planning. Like FreightCenter on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/MyFreightCenter and follow @FreightCenter on Twitter to keep up with the latest news.