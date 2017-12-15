FreightCenter Now Offers Parcel Shipping for Packages

When many people think of shipping, they immediately think of providers like the USPS or UPS but not a third-party logistics provider.

FreightCenter aims to change the way businesses and individuals handle their expedited and ground shipping. The company consolidates various shipping activities for its customers, saving them time and money.

“Our customers needed a one-stop-shop for managing inbound and outbound shipments, and that need included a parcel option.” – CEO Matthew J. Brosious

Whether shipping packages or freight, FreightCenter makes shipping as seamless as booking travel. From obtaining accurate quotes to printing shipping labels to tracking shipments online – FreightCenter customers can now do it all without having to fill out complicated forms or register a corporate account. The service is open to anyone who ships – businesses and individuals.

The company has saved an electronics manufacturer out of Arizona who ships between 30 and 40 parcel packages a month more than $2 on each expedited shipment to retail stores. And, a Minnesotan bio science company that ships promotional items to potential customers, saved nearly 50-percent on their cost of ground shipping.

People that ship a variety of goods several times a month can benefit from having a single point of contact for all their shipments – big or small. There is still time before the rush of the holidays. To get started, call (855) 842-8016 or visit FreightCenter.com/Parcel now.

About FreightCenter, Inc.

Founded in 1998, FreightCenter is a veteran-owned and privately-held, full-service nationwide third-party logistics (3PL) provider developing innovative technology that simplifies the shipping for businesses and consumers. With an award-winning history as one of the fastest growing companies in America, FreightCenter is the preferred provider of shipping services such as, less than truckload (LTL), truckload (TL), intermodal, international air and ocean, as well as, parcel shipping and logistics planning. Like FreightCenter on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/MyFreightCenter and follow @FreightCenter on Twitter to keep up with the latest news.