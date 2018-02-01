FreightCenter Named a 2017 Green Supply Chain Award Recipient

Company included in top list of sustainable transportation providers

Palm Harbor, Fl (PRUnderground) February 1st, 2018

FreightCenter, a one-stop source for shippers, named a recipient of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 10th annual Green Supply Chain Award. The company, often recognized for sustainable business practices, continues to make positive impacts to the environment.

A partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay® Transport Partnership program since 2016, FreightCenter contributes to the reduction of the nation’s dependence on fossil fuels through the service it provides shippers. When shippers choose FreightCenter to arrange shipments, their select routes offer decreased carbon dioxide and nitrogen emissions.

“For 20 years, our focus has been on delivering shipping choices that shippers want. More than 65% of all shipments delivered today are transported by a SmartWay-certified carrier,” said FreightCenter CEO Matthew J. Brosious.

Celebrating its 10th year, the award recognizes small, mid-size, and large companies that promised to utilize green transportation options and solutions that drive improvements in sustainability throughout the supply chain.

Shippers looking for sustainable supply chain transportation should visit FreightCenter at https://www.freightcenter.com/quote or call (800) 716-7608.

ABOUT SUPPLY & DEMAND CHAIN EXECUTIVE

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive’s user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage.

About FreightCenter, Inc.

Founded in 1998, FreightCenter is a veteran-owned and privately-held, full-service nationwide third-party logistics (3PL) provider developing innovative technology that simplifies the shipping for businesses and consumers. With an award-winning history as one of the fastest growing companies in America, FreightCenter is the preferred provider of shipping services such as, less than truckload (LTL), truckload (TL), intermodal, international air and ocean, as well as, parcel shipping and logistics planning.