FreightCenter Joins Tampa Bay Builders Association, Offers Member-Only Incentives

FreightCenter, a leading provider of third-party logistics services, today announced the availability of exclusive discounts to members who ship less-than-truckload freight.

Palm Harbor, FL (PRUnderground) March 14th, 2018

FreightCenter, a leading provider of third-party logistics services, today announced the availability of exclusive discounts to members of the Tampa Bay Business Association who ship less-than-truckload freight.

As a member, FreightCenter connects builders, carpenters, and other trade professionals to a larger selection of transportation modes and service upgrades.

The coordination of shipments to construction sites requires strict oversight and attention to detail. The time it takes to find the best value and schedule deliveries can be overwhelming to a project manager or general contractor. The trend toward outsourcing logistics – where companies like FreightCenter coordinate carriers on behalf of shippers – benefits builders by providing an all-in-one approach to quoting, booking, and tracking freight shipments.

“It is with great pleasure to announce our TBBA membership. We love connecting with businesses in our community, and we’re thrilled to offer even more exciting benefits to TBBA members. We’re the preferred shipping partner for many builders and developers throughout the country so it only makes sense to be that for builders in our area,” said Matthew J. Brosious, FreightCenter CEO.

“When members of the Tampa Bay Builders Association come together, it’s with a shared purpose: to build a better community by fulfilling America’s dream of home ownership,” said Jennifer Motsinger, Executive Vice President of the Tampa Bay Builders Association.

To members who ship lumber, tile, stone, or other material weighing more than 150 lbs., FreightCenter offers:

Concierge support for quotes, pickups, and tracking

Volume-discounted rates from national and regional carriers

20 years of experience coordinating shipments to restricted zones and construction sites

For more information on how to obtain FreightCenter's TBBA member benefits, please visit https://www.freightcenter.com/partnerships/tbba.

About TBBA

The Tampa Bay Builders Association (TBBA) is a trade organization, which works diligently to fulfill its mission by providing important services to enhance the building industry in Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties. It is affiliated with the Florida Home Builders Association and the National Association of Home Builders and dates to 1946.

About FreightCenter, Inc.

Founded in 1998, FreightCenter is a veteran-owned and privately-held, full-service nationwide third-party logistics (3PL) provider developing innovative technology that simplifies the shipping for businesses and consumers. With an award-winning history as one of the fastest growing companies in America, FreightCenter is the preferred provider of shipping services such as, less than truckload (LTL), truckload (TL), intermodal, international air and ocean, as well as, parcel shipping and logistics planning.