FreightCenter helps businesses consolidate freight and package shipping

Shipping services provider adds small package shipping services in response to customer demand.

Palm Harbor, FL (PRUnderground) February 16th, 2018

When many people think of shipping, they immediately think of providers like the USPS or UPS but not a third-party logistics provider. At FreightCenter, however, our hope is to change that way of thinking by offering ground and expedited package shipping in addition to our full line of freight services.

“At FreightCenter, our vision is to simplify the way people ship, whether by standard shipping or freight. Our customers’ needs vary from shipping small packages direct to consumers from their fulfillment center to shipping pallets of roofing shingles to a construction site,” said CEO Matthew J. Brosious.

FreightCenter customers consolidate various shipping activities through one service provider, saving them time and money. Our customers needed a one-stop-shop for managing inbound and outbound shipments, and that need included a parcel option.

Whether shipping packages or freight, FreightCenter makes the process seamless. From obtaining accurate quotes to printing shipping labels to tracking shipments online – FreightCenter customers can now do it all without having to fill out complicated forms or register a corporate account. The service is open to anyone who ships – businesses and individuals.

In 2017, we launched the service as a beta to customers who demanded an easy parcel option before the peak holiday season. We saved an electronics manufacturer out of Arizona who ships between 30 and 40 parcel packages a month more than $2 on each expedited shipment to retail stores. And, a Minnesotan bio science company that ships promotional items to potential customers, saved nearly 50-percent on their cost of ground shipping. The service benefits shippers who do not already have a parcel shipping solution or need FreightCenter to act as their shipping department.

People that ship a variety of goods several times a month can benefit from having a single point of contact for all their shipments – big or small. To start shipping, call (855) 842-8016 or visit FreightCenter.com/Parcel now.

About FreightCenter, Inc.

Founded in 1998, FreightCenter is a veteran-owned and privately-held, full-service nationwide third-party logistics (3PL) provider developing innovative technology that simplifies the shipping for businesses and consumers. With an award-winning history as one of the fastest growing companies in America, FreightCenter is the preferred provider of shipping services such as, less than truckload (LTL), truckload (TL), intermodal, international air and ocean, as well as, parcel shipping and logistics planning.