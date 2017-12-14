FreightCenter Delivers ‘The Big Give’ Truckload for Toys for Tots

A 53-foot semi to transport public donations to distribution center

Palm Harbor, FL (PRUnderground) December 14th, 2017

FreightCenter and BT Twiss Transport drive The Big Give semi to several local businesses located throughout Pinellas County to collect new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots on December 19. A full 53-foot semi accompanied by police escort will deliver the donations to the Toys for Tots Pinellas warehouse in Largo.

The public can take part in The Big Give by donating new, unwrapped toys at any Publix Super Markets locations throughout Pinellas County before December 19. Toys for Tots collection boxes are located at the front of all 47 Publix store locations. Families who pre-registered with Toys for Tots Pinellas have been privately invited to collect gifts designated for their children on December 22.

On Tuesday, The Big Give truck will drive from Publix Super Market at Shoppes at Boot Ranch located at 500 East Lake Road South in Palm Harbor to the Old Great Bay Distribution Warehouse located at 2310 Starkey Road in Largo. Volunteers will organize the donations in time for pickup by needy families on Friday, December 22.

The BIG Give’s first year sponsors include FreightCenter, BT Twiss Transport of Largo, FASTSIGNS of Palm Harbor, Extreme Graphics Brokers, and Publix Super Markets.

“Toys for Tots is very beneficial to families,” said Nickole Clemens, a shipping specialist at FreightCenter. “You never know who is going through a rough time, so it is important to give back when you can.”

About Toys for Tots Pinellas

The Toys for Tots program is managed through the Toys for Tots Foundation and normally locally led by the Marine Corps Reserves. The Pinellas County program is led by a former Marine and we work closely with the Marine Corps Reserve Center located in Tampa, Florida.



All Toys for Tots programs rely heavily on the local community to provide support. Most obviously, we need new, unwrapped toys for children ages zero to 12, but more specifically, we are always in need for toys for both boys and girls ages 10 to 12 and zero to 1. There are several ways to help the program with toy collection. Hosting a one-time event is a great way to get patrons or friends to focus efforts. You can sign up on the Events Page to host an event. Another way to assist with toy collection is to become a toy collection site. Check out the Toy Collection Page on this site to sign up. The last way that the local community can assist the Toys for Tots program is to volunteer. Go to our volunteer page to see where we need help and to sign up.



About BT Twiss Transport

BT Twiss Transport was founded in late 2001 as an LTL and truckload freight shipping company and has grown significantly ever since. We currently run 50+ company trucks consisting of mostly newer Peterbilts. We also have 40+ owner operators leased on with our company. We have 120+ 53-foot refrigerated trailers with air ride suspensions capable of -10-degree temperatures.



About FASTSIGNS of Palm Harbor

FASTSIGNS® of Palm Harbor, FL is more than ready to help you solve your sign, graphic and visual communications challenges. Using our marketing and signage knowledge, technology and project management experience, we use custom signs, banners and graphics to help you increase your business visibility. Whether you need a comprehensive solution or a single sign, banner or graphic, FASTSIGNS is so much more than just a sign company.

About Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its 200,000 employees, with 2016 sales of $34 billion. Currently Publix has 1,144 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina. The company has been named one of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” for 20 consecutive years. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business.

About FreightCenter, Inc.

Founded in 1998, FreightCenter is a veteran-owned and privately-held, full-service nationwide third-party logistics (3PL) provider developing innovative technology that simplifies the shipping for businesses and consumers. With an award-winning history as one of the fastest growing companies in America, FreightCenter is the preferred provider of shipping services such as, less than truckload (LTL), truckload (TL), intermodal, international air and ocean, as well as, parcel shipping and logistics planning. Like FreightCenter on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/MyFreightCenter and follow @FreightCenter on Twitter to keep up with the latest news.