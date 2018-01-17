FreightCenter Controller Amy Van Ness Promoted to Chief Financial Officer

Company celebrates historic milestone with C-level promotion

FreightCenter, a company consistently awarded for growth and innovative freight shipping technology, begins its 20th year in business by announcing the promotion of Amy Van Ness to a senior leadership position.

Amy Van Ness promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Van Ness has been with FreightCenter since 2016 and has been instrumental in reorganizing the accounting department’s procedures and objectives. Van Ness will be responsible for the financial strategy of the company, accounts payable and receivable, billing and collections, and purchasing.

“FreightCenter does many things well and our ability to effectively manage Customers post-sale while reducing operating costs was my main priority for 2017. In the upcoming year, we are taking those improved SOP’s and combining them with new robust technology to better service our Customers pre- and post-sale,” stated Van Ness. “We are eager to transition to Oracle’s NetSuite Accounting platform, offer variable payment terms to our Customers, and automate the documentation process for our Carriers and Vendors for ease of partnership. I am privileged to work alongside a dedicated team, as well as our CEO Matthew Brosious and COO Ali Choiniere. As we begin the 20th anniversary year, we chose to invest our charisma and reinvest our growth into our people which will lead to FreightCenter’s highest grossing revenue year yet!”

“Amy has quickly shown her commitment to FreightCenter’s growth,” said FreightCenter CEO Matthew J. Brosious. “Amy’s leadership in the past year has exceeded expectations, and her promotion to Chief Financial Officer is well deserved. Her guidance and team management has poised FreightCenter for tremendous success in our 20th year.”

For more information or to inquire about employment opportunities at FreightCenter, please visit https://www.freightcenter.com/careers or call Human Resources at (800) 716-7608.

About FreightCenter, Inc.

Founded in 1998, FreightCenter is a veteran-owned and privately-held, full-service nationwide third-party logistics (3PL) provider developing innovative technology that simplifies the shipping for businesses and consumers. With an award-winning history as one of the fastest growing companies in America, FreightCenter is the preferred provider of shipping services such as, less than truckload (LTL), truckload (TL), intermodal, international air and ocean, as well as, parcel shipping and logistics planning.