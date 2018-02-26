FreightCenter CEO Named Supply Chain Pro to Know

CEO Matthew Brosious recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Palm Harbor, FL (PRUnderground) February 26th, 2018

FreightCenter, a provider of freight shipping solutions for 20 years, is pleased to announce CEO Matthew J. Brosious as Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pros to Know in the supply chain industry.

This year’s list includes more than 200 individuals from software firms and service providers who are leading initiatives to prepare supply chain clients for significant challenges in logistics.

“Today’s supply chain challenges are much different than they were five or 10 years ago. Visibility and navigating new driver-carrier regulations are two services that drive the most value for supply chains. FreightCenter leads the charge toward providing technology and personalized services that allow our shippers to macro-manage instead of micromanaging their shipments,” said Brosious.

“Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know recipients. The Pros to Know is a listing of exceptional corporate executives at manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises who are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges in the year ahead,” says John Yuva, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive selected Matthew Brosious out of more than 300 entries for the 2018 Pros to Know Awards. For a full listing of FreightCenter’s awards and recognitions, please visit https://www.freightcenter.com/about.

