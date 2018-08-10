FreightCenter and the Woodworking Machinery Industry Association Announce Exclusive Freight Shipping Partnership

As a benefit to WMIA members, FreightCenter connects companies that distribute industrial woodworking machinery with exclusive rates on shipments to suppliers, tooling companies, manufacturers, educational institutions, and support organizations.

Palm Harbor, FL (PRUnderground) August 10th, 2018

FreightCenter, a leading provider of third-party logistics services, today announced the availability of exclusive discounts to members of the Woodworking Machinery Industry Association (WMIA).

As a benefit to WMIA members, FreightCenter connects companies that distribute industrial woodworking machinery with exclusive rates on shipments to suppliers, tooling companies, manufacturers, educational institutions, and support organizations.

The coordination of heavy and oversize woodworking machinery requires attention to detail and special equipment. The trend toward outsourcing logistics – where companies like FreightCenter coordinate carriers on behalf of shippers – benefits builders by providing an all-in-one approach to quoting, booking, and tracking freight shipments.

“Since 1998, our mission has been to help individuals and businesses find the absolute best price and service when it comes to shipping freight. We partner with associations like WMIA because its members can truly benefit from our technology and personalized service,” said Matthew J. Brosious, FreightCenter CEO.

To members who need standard and specialized freight services, FreightCenter offers:

Concierge support for quotes, pickups, and tracking

Exclusive volume-discounted rates from national and regional carriers

20 years of experience coordinating shipments of woodworking machinery

For more information on how to obtain FreightCenter’s WMIA member benefits, please visit https://www.freightcenter.com/partnerships/wmia.

ABOUT WMIA

Since 1978, the Woodworking Machinery Industry Association (WMIA) has represented importers and distributors of woodworking machinery and ancillary equipment in North America. WMIA is the recognized voice of importers and distributors, and serves as a vital communications link between suppliers and manufacturers of wood products in North America.

About FreightCenter

Headquartered in Tampa Bay since 1998, FreightCenter is the first third-party logistics provider to disrupt the industry with its online rating and booking technology. FreightCenter has been widely recognized in the industry for its growth, culture, and commitment to the supply chain. FreightCenter specializes in less-than-truckload, truckload, international, parcel, and transportation management services for small to medium size businesses of various sizes and industries. Find out more on our website, or by following us on Facebook at facebook.com/myfreightcenter or Twitter at @freightcenter.