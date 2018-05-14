FreelancerCoin – the first blockchain based marketplace for freelancers has appeared on the market

FreelancerCoin – This is the first real service blockchain freelancing platform guaranteeing a secure and reliable freelancing ecosystem for everyone involved.

FreelancerCoin – a breakthrough global freelancing platform, has just been released. This is the first real service blockchain freelancing platform guaranteeing a secure and reliable freelancing ecosystem for everyone involved.

The resulting report, Independent work: Choice, necessity, and the gig economy, finds that up to 162 million people in Europe and the United States—or 20 to 30 percent of the working-age population—engage in some form of independent work.

Freelancing platform market is getting bigger as the number of freelancers is growing up. But many issues users face on standard freelancing platforms include :

Late and unreliable payments

High commission fees for both freelancers and clients

Inauthentic reviews, fake accounts and censorship

Disputes settled by a centralized authority

The freelancerCoin platform brings much needed changes to the freelancing market to solve current freelancing problems. Anyone from the freelancing world can sign up to the platform and effectively share their freelancing services or client projects. FreelancerCoin integrates standard functions found on mainstream freelancer platforms as well as other extra options such as:

A blockchain based escrow service that guarantees that the client’s project payment is secure and does not pay for an incomplete service, while freelancers do not have to worry about late payments.

A much lower commission fee (0% for clients and 3% for freelancers) compared to general freelancing platforms (15~20% for clients and 20~30% for freelancers).

An AI system which matches projects with freelancers, and recommends freelancer rates.

An online certification system which is recommended for any freelancer who joins the platform.

The FreelancerCoin agency which matches projects of clients with recommended freelancers and manages the whole project until completion.

(Once a client assigns a project to a freelancer, the project escrow information is saved on the ethereum network making it unchangeable .)

“FreelancerCoin is our platform for efficiently connecting projects or services with freelancers, with a focus on making the freelancers’ experience better. Having had mixed experiences over 7 years when freelancing, I decided that I could use my background in programming to improve the freelancer experience. The growth of FreelancerCoin is itself a hybrid freelancing project, with everyone involved having freelance experience” – said Seungki Yeo, the FreelancerCoin founder and CEO, who developed the platform with his global team of freelancers.

The platform went live in April gaining popularity with many active clients and freelancers.

The services available on FreelancerCoin will include web development, designing, copywriting, editing, software development, marketing, administration support and pretty much a 360 of all freelancing services.

(Once a client registers a project, they can search for freelancers, or they can wait for proposals from freelancers.)

“Future plans and updates are in the pipeline, including the much anticipated dispute resolution process using a blockchain based voting system, which will be a pillar of this decentralized autonomous marketplace” – said Tom Joseph, CSO of FreelancerCoin.

For more information, go to FreelancerCoin.io

