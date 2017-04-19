Freedom House to Honor Polaris and HSI San Francisco at Gala

Burlingame, California (PRUnderground) April 19th, 2017

Freedom House, a key provider of safe housing and direct services to human-trafficking survivors in Northern California, has announced plans for the Freedom House 8th Annual Gala & Charity Auction, being held on Saturday, April 29, at 6:00 p.m., at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Foster City. Polaris, a leading organization in the global fight against human trafficking and modern slavery, will receive the Freedom House 2017 Stewardship Award, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Francisco will be given the 2017 Guardian Award for its work with human-trafficking survivors.

Justin Dillon, founder and CEO of Made in a Free World and author of “A Selfish Plan to Change the World,” will reveal the secret to a life of deep and lasting significance: the discovery that our need for meaning is inextricably linked to the needs of the world.

“Resilient Butterflies” is the Gala theme, as a survivor-graduate from the non-profit’s Monarch residential shelter for women, will share her personal journey from exploitation to independence. Jaida Im, Freedom House founder and executive director, will present insights into the lives of survivors who have benefited from the long-term aftercare program, which offers individualized case management, mental-health counseling, educational resources and employment opportunities.

“Polaris and HSI San Francisco serve on the front line of the anti-human-trafficking movement. Since the Monarch opened in 2010, Freedom House has received referrals and safely housed women who have been rescued by these important agencies. Gala guests will benefit from learning more about their work while being inspired by Justin Dillon’s keynote about using one’s passion to save a life or change history.”

Gala dinner tickets are $150 per individual, $1,500 for a table of 10, and $75 for a student ticket. For tickets and information, visit www.FreedomHouseSF.org/Events.

About Freedom House

Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, Freedom House is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to bring hope, restoration and a new life to human-trafficking survivors by providing housing and long-term aftercare services. In August 2010, Freedom House launched the Monarch, the first safe home and aftercare program of its kind in Northern California for adult female survivors of human trafficking. Through its pioneering aftercare model, Freedom House is breaking the cycle of exploitation and creating new futures for human-trafficking survivors. For more information, visit www.FreedomHouseSF.org.

