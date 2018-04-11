Freedom House Fundraiser to Benefit Survivors of Human Trafficking

Burlingame, CA (PRUnderground) April 11th, 2018

“Celebrating Women of Courage” is the theme of the Freedom House 9th Annual Gala & Charity Auction, being held on Saturday, May 5, in Foster City. Freedom House is the Northern California pioneer in providing long-term shelter and aftercare services to local survivors of human trafficking. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Stacy Jewell, the writer, director and producer of 7 Layers Captive, the award-winning play which premiered at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., will share her experience being abducted at 19 and held captive in the dark world of human trafficking for almost two years. Jewell is an internationally recognized survivor-leader and trainer with the Department of Justice.

Jaida Im, Freedom House founder and executive director, will offer insights into the lives of trafficking survivors who have benefited from the transitional housing and wraparound services at The Monarch shelter in San Mateo County, which provides case management, mental-health counseling, educational resources and employment opportunities. In addition, a recent survivor-graduate from The Monarch will share her personal journey from exploitation to independence.

The Freedom House 2018 Guardian Award will be presented to the San Mateo Police Department for its outstanding work with human-trafficking survivors. Police Chief Susan Manheimer will accept the honor during the event.

“Human trafficking has become the fastest-growing crime in the world. The Freedom House Gala builds community awareness about modern-day slavery and the needs of local survivors, while highlighting abolitionists and law enforcement leaders who are fighting this heinous crime in our own backyard,” commented Im.

Gala dinner tickets are $150 per individual, $1,300 for a table of 10, and $75 for a student discount ticket. For tickets and information, visit www.FreedomHouseSF.org/Events.

About Freedom House

Freedom House is a 501(c)(3) non-profit with a mission to bring hope, restoration and a new life to human-trafficking survivors by providing transitional housing and vital services. In 2010, Freedom House opened The Monarch, the first safe house and long-term aftercare program of its kind in Northern California for adult female survivors of human and labor trafficking. Through its pioneering aftercare model, Freedom House is breaking the cycle of exploitation and creating new futures for women. For more information, please visit www.FreedomHouseSF.org.