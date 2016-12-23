Free Forex Course Launched by EarnForex Helps Future Traders Learn Currency Trading Essentials

Written by industry professionals with substantial combined experience in the Forex marketplace, a new free online course is launched. Designed to guide learners through the maze of the foreign exchange market – the largest and most liquid financial market in the world – the free course gives integral information in 92 Forex lessons. A comprehensive approach, the Forex school online encapsulates the essentials necessary to learn currency trading. With assessment methods built into the course to give insight on the retention of the knowledge one has learned, the course hits all bases with a step by step approach.

Students of Forex basics will learn how to work with charts, apply indicators and simple patterns, plan trades, manage risks, and navigate through the industry. The result will be an understanding of how to use sentiment analysis to an advantage, how real-world events affect currency rates, and what power central banks have over Forex. Results upon completion of the course will also include knowledge about what alternatives traders have to the popular spot FX trading.

Andriy Moraru, CEO at EarnForex said of the launch, “We couldn’t be happier to roll out this extensive of a course in Forex trading for free. It will guide you through the very basics and will show you how to do your own technical and fundamental analysis. It will also introduce you to advanced trading concepts and will explain the real difference between a losing trader and a professional one. To find such a resource for free all in one place is quite exciting and par for the course on EarnForex.”

The FX trading course hosted by EarnForex.com was co-written by the economist, Barbara Rockefeller who is the founder of Rockefeller Treasury Services. Rockefeller shared writing tasks with Vicki Schmelzer, a senior FX correspondent, book author, and a professional Forex trader with 20 years experience in the industry.

Bolstering the approachability of the online course by creating a self-check environment for Forex learning, each lesson ends with a short quiz. Students can answer the questions after reading the text to assess themselves and what information they have attained. With that said, taking the quiz is optional as one can skip to the next lesson at any time.

For more information visit https://www.earnforex.com/forex-course/.

About EarnForex

Operational since 2005, EarnForex is an educational Forex website that provides tools, apps, and learning materials to traders free of charge. Dedicated to explaining the basics of Forex trading via free e-books and articles the site also provides online calculators, a downloadable indicator, and free expert advisors. EarnForex also provides independent analysis of brokerage companies via a full set of tools that allows for finding, comparing, and researching almost all of the available FX firms. Daily technical analysis videos, weekly chart analysis posts, and regular fundamental analysis updates are available. The site is also a resource for the latest Forex and commodities market news.