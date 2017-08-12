Free Flipbook Creator for Mobile– Mobissue is No Wonder the Best

To meet the demands of mobile reading, Mobissue is always here to help the users create mobile flipbook of highest quality.

HongKong, China (PRUnderground) August 11th, 2017

With the launch of Mobissue, members are easily to enjoy the benefits of interactive content. Mobissue is the free flipbook creator that provides powerful tool to publish and share the mobile content.

Mobissue technology makes planning a smooth flipbook home. This free flipbook creator helps to convert PDF to HTML5 flipbook which readers can access the content with the phones and tablets. There is no need to download the software for the readers to enjoy the digital content.

“We are excited to bring our professional flipbook creator for mobile in one of the fastest growing cities in the country,” said Winston Zhang, CEO of Mobissue and founder, “As we continued to add new features and functions for the software, I believe that in the future, more and more people will use this tool to conduct mobile marketing.”

For the users to attract more mobile readers, Mobissue desktop version provides the animation editor for the paid users to add multimedia to enrich the reading experience. They can add the videos, images, slideshows and animation to bring the content to life.

Mobissue has recently been declared an on-demand function that sets the security standard for online flipbook. Mobissue safety guarantees on quality, reliability and the best five-star customer support service. Mobissue has a cloud platform for the users to publish the page flip content online with the share options. It allows users to share the flipbook on social networks, such as Facebook and Twitter.

For the business, Mobissue enables users to add the About Part to provide more information for the target customers. The About Part includes the description and contact inform. User can leave the Author, Address, Email, Website and Mobile details to bring the business to mobile.

For more details, please visit Mobissue homepage.

About Mobissue

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Mobissue Software Co. Ltd is the global leader in HTML5 digital publishing software for creating mobile content. Improving on the traditional PDF publishing model, Mobissue has developed a cutting edge interactive HTML5 mobile publishing platform that doesn’t require a single line of coding for developers and publishers. With over 1 million users in over 50 countries, Mobissue is truly a world leader in digital publishing.