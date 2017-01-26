Free E-publishing Software Download – Create Stylish eBook with FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a free e publishing software download with different versions to create the page flip eBook for Windows and Mac users. The software is awesomely designed to do more than just create flip eBook like, empowering users with the free online cloud platform. Thus, enabling PDF and images converted directly by users to page-flip eBooks without having the FlipHTML5 software downloaded, and with much more benefiting features to enjoy.

At the FlipHTML5 official website, the software can be downloaded freely. With the desktop software, users can customize the details settings: fonts, colors, logos and even the interface languages etc. Interface language localization can be change easily and freely to be a convenience for readers of different language speakers. Auto-flipping mode function can be set up to allow publication pages to turn one by one automatically. And personal background images can be created for publications and MP3 musical sound for entire publication as well, to make readers feel more relaxed. For fast and easy creation of eBooks, Pre-designed free multiple templates are ready for use along with beautiful, and colorful themes to fascinate flipbook creation.

Digital publications are also collected automatically and displayed in a nice looking bookcase that can be embedded to a personal website. Products can be shared in various social networks, like Facebook, Twitter, and Google plus in a way to easily distribute and advertize digital flip eBook for more people to read. Ads can be included to flipbook content and generate revenue by inserting the Google Adsense ID in the “Design Settings” for readers to notice.

The e publishing software downloads works on all web browsers like crome, firefox, safari, Maxthon to enjoy online and offline digital reading on a variety of mobile devices like iPads, iPhones, Android phones, and Tablets.

For more detail about this eBook publishing software, click here.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.