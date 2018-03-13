Free 16:9 70-Page Report Demystifies Fast-Evolving Fine Pixel Pitch LED Display Technology

Special report on narrow pitch LED screens helps solutions providers, end-users understand technology, opportunities and challenges

TORONTO (PRUnderground) March 13th, 2018

A free 70-page Special Report on fine pixel pitch LED display technology is now available to help both solutions providers and end-users in the digital signage and digital out of home marketplaces better understand the technology, its opportunities and challenges,

The report – available as a PDF download – has been developed by the editors of Sixteen:Nine, a deeply respected online publication that has been covering the evolution of the digital display and related software industries for more than a dozen years.

“It’s easy to find technical documentation about LED displays and diodes, but much harder to find solid information, written in non-technical terms, that explains the technology, the marketplace, ecosystem and applications,” explains Sixteen:Nine editor and founder Dave Haynes. “That’s why this Special Report – The Total Guide To Fine Pitch LED – was put together over several months. It reflects many, many conversations, as well as a specific trip to Taiwan and China to visit manufacturers and fully understand the ecosystem.”

The contents of the report are vendor neutral, but there is editorial material also included from the report’s main sponsor, custom LED designer/manufacturer D3, as well as supporting sponsors STRATACACHE, a software and solutions firm, systems integrator Diversified and mounting solutions firm Peerless-AV.

Sponsorship was required to offset travel costs and at least some of the time allocated to put the report, including custom graphics, together.

“Fine pitch LED is very quickly becoming a big part of digital signage and indoor out of home displays, and will quickly supplant LCD video wall technology,” says Haynes. “By reading this report, you’ll get a very clear sense of how this technology comes together and where it is going, as well as who are the main players. Readers will also be much better equipped to ask good questions and make informed decisions.”

The report is a free download here. All that’s required is filling in and submitting a very brief form. The form page will refresh with a link at the bottom of the post, where the form was. You need to click that link, as the form will NOT email the report or a link to it.

The report comes on the hels of earlier looks at emergingb technologies like Android digital signage and system on chip displays.

Sixteen:Nine is the oldest and most respected publication focused on digital signage technologies. Launched in 2006, the site has some 6,000 posts. A companion podcast now has 100 episodes, and has generated 300,000-plus downloads.

About Sixteen:Nine

Vertical Media Consulting Group Inc. is based in Burlington, Ontario, outside of Toronto. Businesses under the umbrella of Vertical Media include the Sixteen:Nine tech blog and meetingroomsigns.biz