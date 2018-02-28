Franciscan Sisters Offer Discernment Retreats Designed for Young Adult Catholic Women

Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity offer a Series of Discernment Retreats for Single Catholic Women in the Midwest Through Spring

Career or Calling: A series of retreats has been designed for the special needs and desires of young Catholic women intent on growing in their faith, discerning their vocation and career and/or learning more about how Franciscan Spirituality is lived in today’s world.

The “Seeing As St. Francis Did” Retreat will be March 16-18 at Holy Family Convent in NE Wisconsin, and led by Sr. Anne Marie Lom, OSF, who offers discerning insight into St. Francis’ writings and charism. “My passion is assisting others in their spiritual journey.” reflected Sr. Anne Marie. “I see a lot of similarities between the time of Francis and today’s social, economic, political church atmosphere. In each age the church has its own challenges and Francis shows us how to try to continue to make relevant the teachings of Jesus, to live the Gospel.”

“For us, perfect joy is Jesus becoming visible in every age. And this is the ground for my hope. “

Sr. Anne Marie’s experience includes Spiritual Direction. Her Masters in Applied Spirituality, Spiritual Direction/Spirituality is from the University of San Francisco.

Registration is now open for the Silent Discernment of Spirits Retreats. Franciscan Sister Jacqueline Spaniola, OSF guides retreatants through St. Ignatius’ discernment process and understanding God’s will for your life. “St. Ignatius came uop with 22 rules that helped him to know when God was really speaking to him.” said Sr. Jackie. It is a rigorous, challenging but ultimately enlightening day, designed to enable you to reflect on your life and calling with practical tools informed by one of the great saints’ understanding.

Sr. Jackie has served as a vocation director, religious education and adult faith formation director, and in the religious education department of the Green Bay diocese. Currently she serves as Pastoral Associate Minister at St. Albert Campus Ministry at Michigan Technological University in Houghton in the Marquette Diocese.

The April 7 Silent Discernment of Spirits retreat will be at the Carmelite Monastery of the Holy Cross, Iron Mountain, MI. The April 21st Discernment of Spirits Retreat will be hosted by the Cistercians Nuns at the Valley of Our Lady Cistercian Monastery, Prairie du Sac, WI. Sisters and Nuns will gladly take time to answer questions and share information about their life.

There is no cost for these retreats but registration is required. Visit https://fscc-calledtobe.org Or call or text Sr. Julie Ann Sheahan OSF 920-323-9632

About Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity

Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity serve in Catholic Health Care, Education, Parishes and Campus Ministry outreach in the Southwest, Central and Upper Midwest United States. Learn more about the Franciscan Sisters’ latest ministries and vocations at https://fscc-calledtobe.org