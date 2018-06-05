Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Summer Discernment Retreats for Young Adult Catholic Women

Franciscan Sisters will offer a diversity of discernment opportunities and vocation events specially designed for Single Young Adult Catholic Women.

Green Bay, WI (PRUnderground) June 4th, 2018

Retreats, held at the serene and prayerful environs of Holy Family Convent on Silver Lake in Northeast Wisconsin include:

Discernment of Spirits (based on St. Ignatius Discernment principles)

I Believe in the Communion of Saints Retreat

Action of God in Our Lives (A silent retreat)

“What I Long For with All My Heart” Retreats (individual retreat schedule at your convenience)

Women are also invited to join the sisters for their Mini-Camino Pilgrimage, and the class “Introduction to St. Bonaventure.”

Reflecting on the genesis of Discernment of Spirits Retreat, Presenter Sr. Jacqueline Spaniola, OSF said “Young women told me ‘I wish I had some quiet time that I would be able to really discern God’s Will’. That first Retreat was so fruitful that we began to offer it more often because they saw how they were able to see patterns in their own life, and now be able to discern daily things as well as discernment of God’s will for more important issues.”

Past retreatants have recommended the value of such retreats, commenting in evaluations: “I really loved learning the rules of discernment and having tangible ways of knowing what is from God.” and I really enjoyed how we were part of the Motherhouse and see how they live. Having that experience is wonderful.”

Visit https://fscc-calledtobe.org for more dates or information, or text/call Sr. Julie Ann at 920-323-9632

About Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity

Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity serve in Catholic Health Care, Education, Parishes and Campus Ministry outreach in the Southwest, Central and Upper Midwest United States. Learn more about the Franciscan Sisters’ latest ministries and vocations at https://fscc-calledtobe.org