Franciscan Sisters Featured 2016 Christmas Song is Michael Corsini’s “God Is King…”

Corsini’s song is from his album ”All Things Hoped For”, a modern worship album recorded live in the living tradition of the Church. It is a soundtrack of prayer for Advent with the Fathers of the Church and the seasonal psalms. “I am a husband and father. This animates everything I do.” said Corsini. “I am also an artist, musician, speaker and retreat leader. The art and music that I make is an extension of my family life. Much of my work is often created during time spent with my children! I believe that the mission of my art and music is to help all people experience the powerful love of God through an authentic encounter with beauty.”

Corsini has a Masters of Sacred Theology from the John Paul II Institute in D.C. and spent five years as a member of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal.

Franciscan Sister Pamela Catherine Peasel, OSF reflected that “This is a song of humility, recognition that God is GOD and all we are and all we have is from Him and Him alone. In great appreciation for all God has given us, we must praise Him at all times! He is constantly in relationship with all creation and we should constantly be in praise of all He has given us. “

Founded in 1869, the Franciscan Sisters’ of Christian Charity charism comprises Simplicity, Joyful Acceptance of Poverty, Love For the Church, and Selfless Dedication to Others.

Sisters from many states have responded to their calling to follow St. Francis. Today, they strive to whole-heartedly live their Franciscan vocation in community.

They serve in Catholic Health Care, Education and Parishes as well as special ministries such as Medical Ethics and Music Education and Campus Ministry outreach in the Catholic Archdioceses of Honolulu, Omaha, Phoenix, and the Catholic Dioceses of Green Bay, Columbus OH, Jackson MS, Marquette MI, Steubenville and Tucson.

