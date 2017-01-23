Franchise Gator Selects Top 100 Franchises for 2017

Franchise Gator announced the release of its annual Top 100 list which ranks the top expanding franchise systems considered to be a solid investment for those looking to buy a franchise. The Top 100 list was published on www.FranchiseGator.com and named FASTSIGNS as the number one pick for 2017.

As the leading online franchise directory, Franchise Gator created the Top 100 list to recognize the best up and coming franchise opportunities with strong growth potential that are also an affordable investment for the average franchise buyer.

“The Top 100 ranking is meant to help individuals who are looking to buy a franchise identify and limit potential risks,” said Eric Bell General Manager at Franchise Gator. “We also know that a lot of the top-ranked franchises on other ranking lists either have limited availability or require a large, multi-million dollar investment that is not realistic for most prospective franchisees. We want to spotlight brands with strong growth potential and a solid offering that are great opportunities for the everyday franchise buyer.”

Every year the Top 100 list is generated from a review of hundreds of Franchise Disclosure Documents and a formula developed with the assistance of Rick Bisio, author of The Educated Franchisee. Franchise Gator uses a list of criteria to select the top concepts including financial stability and health, growth, long-term sustainability, profitability, transparency and franchisee satisfaction.

“The goal of the Top 100 list is to bring attention to these thriving but lesser-known opportunities to hopefully make franchise ownership possible for a larger population who may not have previously thought it was feasible.”

The complete list of Top 100 franchises for 2017 can be viewed here: http://www.franchisegator.com/top-franchise-lists/top-100/

About Franchise Gator

Franchise Gator, a unit of Landmark Interactive, a division of Dominion Enterprises, is the leading destination for those seeking to invest in a franchise opportunity. Since 2002 Franchise Gator and its network of sites have offered information on hundreds of business and franchise opportunities available in more than 100 industries. Franchise Gator provides franchisors with a quality, cost-effective mode of franchise marketing. For more information, please visit www.franchisegator.com.