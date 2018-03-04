Franchise Gator Named #1 Online Franchise Directory on 3rd Consecutive Quarterly Benchmark Report

From 2012 through 2017, Franchise Benchmark has ranked Franchise Gator the number one online franchise directory on 13 of their 16 quarterly reports.

Roswell, GA (PRUnderground) March 4th, 2018

The Franchise Benchmark Report has named Franchise Gator as the top online franchise directory for the 4th Quarter of 2017. This marks the 3rd quarterly report in a row that Franchise Gator has held the top spot, and an unprecedented 13 times in the last 16 quarterly reports.

Since its inception in 2002, Franchise Gator has widely been recognized as the top landing spot for those seeking to invest in a franchise opportunity, making it a trusted platform for franchisors seeking to put their opportunity in front of this audience.

“To be recognized as #1 in our field is always an honor,” said Eric Bell, General Manager at Franchise Gator. “To be recognized 13 times out of the last 16 quarters, including the last 3 in a row, tells our team that we are consistently channeling our efforts in the right areas. While we are always excited by the #1 ranking, how we top the list for the next quarter quickly becomes the focus. ”

Franchise Gator recently released the latest version of their user dashboard, a platform that aids site visitors in their search for a franchise opportunity. “The new and improved dashboard is a recent development that has received tremendous feedback, both from prospective franchisees and our advertisers. The goal of the dashboard is to further engage future franchise owners, and more than likely it has been instrumental in our strong Franchise Benchmark ranking.”

Franchise Benchmark aggregates data from hundreds of brands to provide reports highlighting key industry trends within franchising. An example of some of the data collected includes total lead flow, client usage, and financial qualifications. The Q4 2017 report provides a list of the Top Franchise Advertising Portals in addition to other beneficial metrics useful in measuring prospect interest. The latest report can be found at www.franchisebenchmark.com.

