Franchise Gator Announces Top Emerging & Fastest Growing Franchises for 2018

Roswell, GA (PRUnderground) January 22nd, 2018

Franchise Gator has announced its picks for the Top Emerging and Fastest Growing franchise opportunities for 2018. The online franchise directory spotlights the best up-and-coming franchise opportunities in conjunction with its annual Top 100 ranking.

For 2018, Franchise Gator selected 54 Top Emerging concepts and 50 Fastest Growing concepts. Top Emerging franchises are identified as rising concepts with 50 or fewer units. Fastest Growing franchises are those experiencing rapid expansion heading into 2018.

“Concepts on the Top Emerging and Fastest Growing lists consist of a lot of newer concepts,” notes Eric Bell, General Manager at Franchise Gator. “When calculating the Top 100, these concepts grade out very well in most categories except for number of units or time franchising. We felt these franchises deserve to be highlighted in conjunction with our Top 100 list.”

Franchise Gator will release their Top 100 list for 2018 on January 29th. It was created to identify franchise opportunities with strong growth potential but that are also more affordable investments to help the typical franchise buyer discover promising brands they might not have otherwise found.

The full list of Top Emerging and Fastest Growing franchises for 2018, can be found at www.franchisegator.com.

About Franchise Gator

Franchise Gator, a division of Dominion Enterprises, is the leading destination for those seeking to invest in a franchise opportunity. Since 2002 Franchise Gator has offered information on hundreds of business and franchise opportunities available in more than 100 industries. Franchise Gator provides franchisors with a quality, cost-effective mode of franchise marketing. For more information, please visit www.franchisegator.com.