Franchise Gator Announces Top Emerging & Fastest Growing Franchises for 2017

Franchise Gator has announced its picks for the Top Emerging and Fastest Growing franchise opportunities for 2017. The online franchise directory spotlights the best up-and-coming franchise opportunities in conjunction with its annual Top 100 ranking.

For 2017, Franchise Gator selected 50 Top Emerging concepts and 100 Fastest Growing concepts. Top Emerging franchises are identified as rising concepts with 60 or fewer units. Fastest Growing franchises are those experiencing rapid expansion heading into the new year.

“These newer and less well-known brands must work harder to set themselves apart,” said Eric Bell, General Manager at Franchise Gator. “We are excited to identify these ‘up and comers’ who are proving to make a name for themselves in the franchising industry by offering a solid opportunity for the average franchise buyer.”

The Franchise Gator Top 100 list was created to identify franchise opportunities with strong growth potential but that are also more affordable investments to help the typical franchise buyer discover promising brands they might not have otherwise found. Franchise Gator will release its full list of Top 100 franchises for 2017 on January 23, 2017.

Franchise Gator, a unit of Landmark Interactive, a division of Dominion Enterprises, is the leading destination for those seeking to invest in a franchise opportunity. Since 2002 Franchise Gator and its network of sites have offered information on hundreds of business and franchise opportunities available in more than 100 industries.